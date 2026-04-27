ADB MD: Fiscal Discipline Restoring Confidence in Ghana’s Banking Sector

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB PLC), Edward Ato Sarpong, has said Ghana’s fiscal consolidation efforts are paying off in tangible ways, restoring confidence across the banking sector and creating conditions for sustained private sector growth.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Non-Traditional Export (NTE) Statistics Report in Accra on April 17, 2026, Sarpong commended the government’s economic management while highlighting the connection between prudent public finances and financial sector health.

“Ghana’s recent fiscal consolidation efforts, characterised by expenditure rationalisation, improved revenue mobilisation, and strengthened public financial management, have contributed significantly to stabilising the financial system,” he said. “These measures have helped restore confidence in the banking sector, enhance liquidity conditions, and improve the resilience of financial institutions.”

He explained that by reducing macroeconomic imbalances, government policy has created a more predictable business environment, making it easier for the private sector to plan, invest, and grow. He said this is particularly visible in the performance of the non-traditional export sector, which is broadening Ghana’s economic base beyond its traditional dependence on cocoa and gold.

The event, held under the theme “Driving Economic Transformation Through Strategic Export Diversification,” was organised by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and brought together senior government officials, financial institutions, the diplomatic community, and private sector leaders.

The ADB MD noted that the Bank of Ghana Governor, in remarks at the event, highlighted how the NTE sector has become a major contributor to export earnings and macroeconomic stability, supporting exchange rate stability and anchoring inflation expectations.

Sarpong urged continued focus on three priorities to sustain the gains: strengthening financial sector oversight, improving credit access for businesses, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which he described as central to export growth. He also reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to financing infrastructure, supporting industrialisation, and facilitating trade across regional and global markets.