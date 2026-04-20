Adarkwa: Black Maidens Will Beat Liberia and Reach World Cup

Ghana’s Under-17 women’s head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has declared his side ready to eliminate Liberia in the second round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026, expressing full confidence in his squad’s depth and quality.

His remarks came after the Black Maidens completed a dominant 6-0 home victory over Togo at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, sealing an 8-0 aggregate triumph to advance from the opening round.

“We have a good bench, so don’t fear. We are going to beat Liberia and move to the next stage. We are ready for the World Cup. No shaking. We go to the World Cup,” Adarkwa said after the final whistle.

He singled out the impact of substitutes as evidence of the team’s squad depth, praising one late entrant in particular for her contribution off the bench.

The second leg saw Juliana Gyekyewaa open the scoring, followed by a brace from Zeinab Shani and goals from Sekinatu Amadu, Priscilla Mensah, and captain Seidatu Wahab, capping a commanding performance that built on their 2-0 first leg win in Lomé.

The Black Maidens have re-entered the qualifiers with renewed determination after serving a two-year suspension over age eligibility issues.

Ghana will face Liberia in the second round, with the first leg scheduled between May 22 and 24 and the return leg set for May 29 to 31. Liberia advanced to this stage without playing, progressing via a walkover after Libya withdrew from the competition.

Five African nations will qualify for the finals in Morocco, scheduled from October 17 to November 7, 2026, making each remaining round critical for the Black Maidens’ World Cup ambitions.