Acheampong Calls Ghana’s PCI Transition a Turning Point

Ghana’s shift from the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to a Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) marks one of its most important economic turning points in years, economist Theo Acheampong has said.

The political risk analyst and Ministry of Finance technical advisor described the move as a graduation away from emergency crisis tools toward an arrangement designed to lock in reform gains, harden institutions, and protect the country from sliding back into financial distress.

Ghana entered the ECF in 2023 when public debt had become unsustainable, inflation had climbed to record levels, foreign reserves were depleted, and access to international capital markets had collapsed. Households, pensioners, and businesses absorbed the brunt of the adjustment, with the financial sector navigating a punishing domestic debt restructuring.

Acheampong said the key lesson is that Ghana “must build institutions strong enough to mitigate political and economic cycles.”

The PCI, he stressed, is a different instrument altogether. It carries no fresh International Monetary Fund (IMF) financing and is not a second bailout. Ghana entered the new arrangement from a position of calm rather than emergency, with stability already restored across the headline indicators.

Under the framework, Ghana will continue to face semi annual IMF reviews, structural benchmarks, and policy targets, while signalling reform commitment to markets without taking on new external debt. That, Acheampong argued, is the precise combination the country needs at this point in the cycle: discipline and credibility without further loading the sovereign balance sheet.

The economist warned that the real test of the transition will come when political pressure rises. Ghanaian governments have historically struggled to hold fiscal restraint through election cycles, and the PCI’s value will ultimately be measured by whether reforms survive the next bout of spending temptation.

For now, he framed the switch as a meaningful evolution rather than a routine policy update. Ghana, he said, is moving from survival mode to a phase focused on safeguarding what has been recovered and building resilience against the next shock, wherever it comes from.