A Journey Through Ghana’s Energy-Sector Debt: Part 1

Ghana’s energy-sector debt did not emerge overnight. It is the product of decades of mismatched tariffs, contractual imbalances, institutional weaknesses, and deferred decisions that compounded into one of the country’s most pressing fiscal challenges.

The Weight on a Sector in Crisis

For years, Ghana’s energy sector has operated under a quiet but growing financial strain. By mid-2025, the country’s cumulative energy-sector liabilities had surpassed USD 3 billion — a figure that reflects not just unpaid bills but years of structural imbalances.

The debt cuts across nearly every segment of the power value chain: generation, transmission and distribution. This has affected independent power producers (IPPs), gas suppliers and international financial guarantees.

Although not part of the 2025 clearance action, historically, Ghana’s energy debt has also included:

Outstanding payments to fuel suppliers (diesel, crude, etc.)

Amounts owed under energy sector levies and bonds for renewable and thermal projects

Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM)

2023–2024: A Sector Under Pressure

Ghana entered the 2023–2024 period carrying the full weight of accumulated liabilities across three core categories: obligations to Independent Power Producers, debts to gas suppliers and the increasingly strained state of the World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee (PRG) — a financial backstop that had been partially drawn down due to persistent payment shortfalls.

The situation was compounded by wider macroeconomic difficulties. Ghana’s debt restructuring process, launched in 2023 under an IMF-supported programme, heightened the urgency for energy-sector reforms. International creditors, bilateral partners, and multilateral institutions were watching closely — not just for signs of fiscal discipline, but for tangible evidence that the country could put one of it most indebted sector on a sustainable footing.

By early 2019, Ghana’s energy sector had accumulated USD 2.7 billion in arrears — equivalent to 5.7% of the country’s 2017 GDP.

The 2025 Turning Point

One of the most significant developments came in early 2025 or 2026, when the government made a landmark lump-sum payment of approximately USD 1.47 billion to clear a significant part of the energy-sector debt. The payment covered outstanding obligations to IPPs and gas suppliers, replenished the World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee, and restored critical financing relationships.

This action represented more than a financial transaction. It was a signal to investors and creditors that Ghana was prepared to honour its contractual obligations and, critically, to prevent the sector from slipping back into the same debt cycle. Alongside the clearance, the government negotiated revised contracts with key suppliers and established payment roadmaps designed to prevent future accumulation.

Why This Matters Beyond Energy

The stakes of Ghana’s energy-sector debt extend well beyond the power industry. A financially unstable energy sector undermines industrial productivity, raises the cost of doing business and deters the private investment needed to expand generation capacity. When power producers go unpaid, they reduce output — contributing to the load-shedding that has long plagued households and businesses alike.

Moreover, the energy sector’s debt stock represents a significant contingent liability on the government’s balance sheet.

The government’s 2025 clearance action was not just about settling debts — it was about restoring the credibility of Ghana’s energy sector as a viable, investable space for private capital.

A Structural Problem, Not an Accidental One

Understanding how Ghana’s energy debt accumulated requires looking beyond any single administration or decision. The roots of the crisis lie in structural misalignments that have persisted for decades: electricity tariffs set below cost-recovery levels, take-or-pay contracts that obligated the state to pay for power capacity whether it was used or not, and an electricity distribution utility — the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) — that has long struggled with high technical and commercial losses.

These inefficiencies created a predictable but largely unaddressed gap between the revenue collected from electricity consumers and the amounts owed to generators, gas suppliers, and infrastructure providers. Over time, that gap grew into the multi-billion-dollar liability that now defines the sector’s financial landscape.

In the next part of this series, we examine the specific composition of the debt — who was owed, how much, and how the 2025 settlement was structured across the different categories of creditors.

CONTINUES IN PART 2: The Anatomy of the Debt — Creditors, Contracts, and the Cost of Inaction