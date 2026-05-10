6ix9ine Sparks Backlash After Gender Reveal Party Remarks

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sparked widespread online backlash on Friday after livestreaming controversial remarks about what he would do if his girlfriend’s gender reveal showed a girl.

The rapper, now 30, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, made the comments during a gender reveal event for girlfriend Aliday Alter, attended by streamers Adin Ross, N3ON and Clavicular. He told the group he only wanted a son and stated that the pregnancy would be terminated if the reveal showed a daughter.

The streamers appeared visibly caught off guard, with several attempting to laugh off the remarks. Hernandez then led the group over to Alter and doubled down, saying she was in agreement. “She’s down. She’s open-minded,” he said, standing beside her.

The moment drew added attention because Hernandez already has two daughters from previous relationships, a 12-year-old with former partner Sara Molina and a 7-year-old with Marlayna M. The gender reveal later confirmed the couple are expecting a boy, their first child together and Hernandez’s third overall.

Alter announced her pregnancy in late April by posting a photo on Instagram showing her growing baby bump. “My world is about to change,” she wrote alongside the images. It remains unclear how far along she is.

The couple have been together for roughly a year. Hernandez was released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in early April after serving three months for violating the terms of his supervised release, connected to his 2019 racketeering case. During that period, he was found in possession of cocaine and MDMA and admitted to assaulting a man who taunted him about cooperating with authorities at a Florida shopping centre.