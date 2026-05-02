2026 Hajj Begins: First Ghanaian Pilgrims Land in Madina, Luxury Stay Arranged at Golden Tulip

Ghanaian pilgrims embarking on the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage will be accommodated at the prestigious Golden Tulip Hotel in the holy city of Madina, following arrangements put in place by the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) under the leadership of Chairman Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko Ibrahim.

This comes as the first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims has successfully arrived in Madina, marking a smooth start to this year’s Hajj exercise. The inaugural flight, affectionately described as “The Lion,” landed safely with all passengers on board. the PAOG Communications Directorate announced, confirming the safe arrival.

The advance team from PAOG, led by Alhaji Abubakar BN Tanko, had arrived in Saudi Arabia days ago to finalize preparations ahead of the pilgrims’ arrival. The team shared images of the Golden Tulip Hotel, showcasing a modern high-rise facility with well-maintained rooms and a spacious reception area designed to ensure comfort and convenience for the pilgrims

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According to Alhaji Tanko, the advance team was fully prepared and on the ground to receive the pilgrims upon arrival at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport. He assured that all logistical arrangements, including accommodation and reception processes, had been carefully coordinated to guarantee a smooth and stress-free experience.

He further indicated that the team would continue to provide updates on other essential logistics, including transportation and medical support systems arranged for Ghanaian pilgrims throughout their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Tanko also commended stakeholders for their support in ensuring the successful departure of the first flight from Tamale and expressed optimism that the smooth process would continue through to the final airlift scheduled for May 18.

The PAOG Communications Directorate has encouraged the public to stay informed as more updates on the Hajj exercise are expected in the coming days.

Source: PAOG Communications Directorate