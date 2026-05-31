200 Shime Girls Receive Reusable Sanitary Kits

More than 200 girls in Shime received reusable sanitary kits on Thursday as two organisations marked World Menstrual Hygiene Day with a campaign against period poverty.

Royal Women in Cinema Ghana partnered with Empower Playgrounds to host the outreach for pupils from Shime A and B schools in the Anloga district. Held at the Trekume Basic School park on May 28 under the theme “Support A Girl, Change A Future”, the event set out to confront the cultural myths and discriminatory practices that disrupt girls’ education and dignity in rural communities.

The gathering drew traditional and religious leaders, among them the chief of Trekume, Torgbui Dodzi Kuatewo Zikpuito, and Torgbe Dominic Apedo of Dosukofe, alongside government officials.

Opening the programme, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Women in Cinema Ghana, Dzifa Agbetepey, framed the day as a cause rather than a ceremony. “Today is not just another event it is a movement,” she said, urging young women to embrace their bodies with confidence and insisting that menstruation should never limit a girl’s potential.

Agbetepey thanked Empower Playgrounds for donating the reusable pads and providing hygiene education, and acknowledged corporate sponsors including Blue Skies and PZ Cussons, the Ghana Education Service, assembly members and community groups. She called on residents to keep dismantling stigma long after the event.

Peace Yeri, an educational specialist at Empower Playgrounds, demonstrated how to use the reusable kits and explained their benefits, saying the donation supports the organisation’s wider mission to break down menstrual myths through education and access to proper products.

Organisers also distributed books and sponsor materials to head teachers, opinion leaders and assembly members who attended.