Saka Homes Commits GH¢18.7m For Achimota Dormitory

Real estate firm Saka Homes has committed GH¢18.7 million to build a 250 bed dormitory for Achimota School, in partnership with the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

The firm’s Managing Director, Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, announced the pledge at GETFund’s headquarters in East Legon, Accra, on Friday, May 29. The two storey block will hold 16 residential units and is meant to ease accommodation pressure at the school while improving students’ living conditions.

Addo-Mensah, who described himself as a philanthropist, said the project had long been an ambition to give back to his old school. “It is an initiative that has been on my heart for a long time,” he said. He recalled building and donating a 48 bed ward to Achimota five years ago.

He said the commitment was made possible by a GETFund scheme that offers tax relief to companies and individuals who fund educational infrastructure, delivered with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). He urged other business leaders to take up the offer and support school projects across the country.

GETFund’s Financial Controller, Alexis Asuinura, said Saka Homes was the first company to fully fund a project under the partnership initiative, which the fund launched to help close the country’s infrastructure gap in schools. He said he expected more firms to follow.

The project reflects a wider push to draw private money into Ghana’s education sector, where many schools face shortages of classrooms and dormitories.