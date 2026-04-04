Sachet Water Hits GH¢15 as Competition Law Gap Exposed

Ghanaians who depend on sachet water as their primary source of drinking water will pay more from Monday, April 6, 2026, after the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) announced a significant upward revision of prices across the full supply chain, citing a global shortage of polymers worsened by the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Under the revised structure, the ex-factory price for a bag of 30 sachets of 500ml water has been set at GH¢8, while the ex-truck price is pegged at GH¢10. The association has indicated that the maximum retail price should not exceed GH¢15 per bag. NASPAWAP clarified that the prices are recommended benchmarks rather than mandatory directives, urging retailers and consumers to comply to ensure fairness across the supply chain.

In a statement issued on April 2, NASPAWAP said the rising costs have made it challenging for manufacturers to maintain current prices, and that the adjustment is necessary to sustain production and ensure the continuous supply of safe drinking water.

The announcement has drawn an immediate response from consumer advocacy group CUTS International Accra, whose West Africa Regional Director, Appiah Kusi Adomako, has called on the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry (MOTAI) and the Attorney General’s Department to engage NASPAWAP urgently and demand the withdrawal of any directive that imposes uniform pricing across the industry.

Adomako argued that while businesses have the right to associate and advocate for their interests, that right must not extend to coordinated actions that limit competition and harm consumers. Sachet water, he said, is not a luxury but an essential good for millions of Ghanaians, and any artificial alignment of prices removes the natural benefits of competition. In a functioning market, different producers should price independently based on their costs and efficiencies, with that variation giving consumers choice and helping keep prices in check.

He further argued that the government, through MOTAI and the Attorney General, should convene urgent stakeholder dialogues with producers to encourage a deferral of the increase while the underlying cost pressures, particularly raw material and production input costs, are independently verified. CUTS also urged consideration of alternative raw material sourcing markets to reduce dependence on polymer supply chains disrupted by the Middle East conflict.

The advocacy group pointed to a significant legal gap at the heart of the controversy. Ghana currently has no general competition law criminalising price-fixing or cartel behaviour outside the downstream petroleum sector, which is governed under the National Petroleum Authority Act (Sections 43 and 44). This means that while NASPAWAP’s coordinated pricing guidance may be anti-competitive in effect, there is no legal instrument to prosecute it. CUTS argued that this gap exposes consumers in essential sectors to coordinated price movements with limited recourse.

Adomako called for the fast-tracking of a comprehensive competition and consumer protection framework that would prohibit cartels and price-fixing agreements, establish an independent enforcement authority, and empower consumers and smaller businesses while allowing legitimate trade associations to advocate without crossing into collusion.

The price revision arrives at a particularly sensitive moment for Ghanaian households. The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) implemented electricity and water tariff increases of 9.86 percent and 15.92 percent respectively at the start of 2026, and while a modest second-quarter reduction took effect on April 1, the cumulative cost-of-living pressure on low-income consumers remains significant. Sachet water, produced largely by small and medium operators who source packaging polymers internationally, sits at the intersection of those pressures.