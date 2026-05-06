Police Offer GH¢100k Bounty for Suspect in Tema Double Murder

The Ghana Police Service has declared Prince Krah wanted in connection with the murder of two people at Saki, near Tema Golf City in the Greater Accra Region, offering a GH¢100,000 reward for credible information leading to his arrest.

The bodies of Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri, aged about 45, and Mary Anim, aged about 22, were discovered in their chamber and hall apartment on May 1, 2026, both bearing multiple machete wounds. A three-year-old child found in the room at the time of the discovery was unharmed.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanavo, Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police said preliminary investigations indicate that Krah had been living in the same apartment with the victims prior to the incident. The male victim was last seen in the company of the suspect on the night of April 30, 2026, shortly before the incident.

Investigators suspect robbery as the motive, with the suspect allegedly targeting the victim after learning he was carrying approximately GH¢470,000 intended for fuel purchases.

A warrant for Krah’s arrest was issued by the Kpone Magistrate Court on May 4, 2026. The suspect, believed to be a military officer, has since gone into hiding, with intelligence suggesting he may be in the Kakusunanka area or at the Kamina Barracks in Tamale.

“Prince Krah is described as dark in complexion, about 5.7 feet tall, and of stout build. He was last seen wearing a Lacoste shirt and jeans trousers,” the CID statement noted.

The Police Service has urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or call the emergency lines 191 or 112.