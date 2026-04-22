Ho Saleswoman Faces Court Over GH¢5.189 Million Theft From Guinness Depot

A saleswoman earning GH¢1,500 a month now faces trial at the Ho High Court after prosecution alleged she diverted more than GH¢5 million from her employer over the course of a year, acquiring luxury vehicles and multiple properties in the process.

Nerissah Akordor, 26, and her boyfriend, Courage Addo, 28, a barber, appeared before Justice Rose-Marie A. Asante and denied all charges of theft, dishonestly receiving stolen funds, and money laundering. Both remain in prison custody ahead of their next court date on Monday, 27 April 2026.

Assistant State Attorney Anthony Ghattie told the court that between January and December 2025, Akordor allegedly siphoned GH¢5.189 million from the proceeds of commodity sales at Amenuveve Sorgbor Company Limited, which operates a Guinness depot in Ho. Akordor, a four-year employee, had been promoted in January 2025 to manage Sales Point Two, a role that gave her responsibility for cash handling, mobile money transactions, beverage sales supervision, and stock accounting.

The company’s chief executive officer, Madam Theresa Ama Agbovi, filed a police complaint on 10 January 2026 after receiving a tip-off in December 2025 that Akordor had accumulated substantial property alongside Addo. Prosecution said an internal audit subsequently confirmed the losses and revealed that Akordor had developed a method to bypass the accounting system for closed sales sessions, enabling the sustained misappropriation.

Police investigations led to the recovery of two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz C250 and a Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic, and identified two properties linked to Akordor: a completed two-unit chamber and hall self-contained apartment, and a one-storey building reported to be ninety percent complete. Akordor’s credit union account reportedly received deposits of approximately GH¢10,000 monthly throughout her promotion period, while large sums were also transferred into Addo’s mobile money wallet.

Addo admitted to investigators that he received GH¢90,000 from Akordor toward a building project at his father’s residence.

When the company confronted Akordor following the tip-off, she was reassigned before eventually resigning. Counsel for the accused, Emile Atsu Agbakpe, asked the court to release keys to a family-owned property where Akordor had been residing before her arrest, noting that other occupants had been left stranded. The court directed prosecution to address the matter.

The case returns before Justice Asante on 27 April 2026.