Energy and Galamsey Crises Deepen, Raising National Concern

Kwabena Adu Koranteng writes

Ghana is facing mounting pressure on two critical fronts as concerns grow over worsening power supply challenges and the escalating illegal mining (galamsey) menace.

Since the current administration assumed office in January 2025, sections of the public have begun expressing anxiety over instability in the energy sector. Intermittent power supply in parts of the country has revived fears of a return to the dumsor era experienced between 2012 and 2016, a period widely associated with prolonged outages and economic disruption.

Energy analysts say while the situation has not yet reached crisis levels nationwide, the emerging pattern of inconsistency requires urgent attention to prevent further deterioration. Businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, have raised concerns about the impact of unreliable electricity on productivity and operational costs.

At the same time, illegal mining activities continue to spread across several regions, causing extensive environmental damage. Water bodies, including major rivers, are increasingly reported to be polluted with hazardous chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, used in gold extraction.

Environmental observers warn that the long-term consequences could be severe if immediate steps are not taken to contain the situation. Communities in heavily affected areas are already reporting health complications believed to be linked to contaminated water sources.

The issue gained renewed public attention following remarks by the leadership of the Church of Pentecost, indicating that the church has suspended baptisms in natural rivers due to safety concerns over water pollution. The decision has been widely interpreted as a reflection of the extent of environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, policy decisions surrounding the gold trade have also come under scrutiny. The establishment of GoldBod, an agency involved in gold purchasing, has sparked debate among stakeholders, with some questioning whether current arrangements could unintentionally encourage informal and illegal mining activities.

Experts argue that tackling the galamsey crisis will require a multi-faceted approach, including stricter law enforcement, alternative livelihood programs, and enhanced regulation of gold trading.

On the energy front, calls are growing for government to clearly outline its strategy for stabilizing power supply and addressing underlying structural challenges in the sector.

As both issues continue to evolve, many Ghanaians are urging swift and decisive action to safeguard the country’s environment, protect public health, and ensure reliable access to electricity.

For now, the twin challenges of energy instability and illegal mining remain key tests of governance and policy effectiveness in the months ahead.