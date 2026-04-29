Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation visits University of Ghana to announce scholarship programme for young women

The Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation has paid a formal visit to the University of Ghana, Legon, to announce its scholarship partnership with Drive to Inspire – Africa and meet with officials at the university’s Financial Aid Office.

The visit formed part of the Foundation’s broader mission to tackle social challenges through education and was aimed at familiarising it with the university’s existing scholarship structures and support systems for students in financial need.

Through its partnership with Drive to Inspire – Africa, the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation is providing full tertiary education scholarships to over 20 exceptional young women across Africa for the academic year commencing 2026.

The scholarships cover all tuition fees and associated costs for the entire duration of each student’s programme, removing what the Foundation regards as one of the most significant obstacles to higher education: financial constraint.

Officials at the University of Ghana welcomed the Foundation’s delegation and acknowledged the critical role that private sector and philanthropic partnerships play in strengthening financial aid systems.

They noted that such collaborations are essential to reducing financial barriers and fostering academic excellence among students who would otherwise be unable to pursue tertiary education.

During the visit, the team also met and interacted with Drive to Inspire – Africa scholarship beneficiaries from its 2024 and 2025 cohorts who are enrolled on various programmes at the University of Ghana.

The Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation was established by Sanjeev Mansotra, Chairman of Planet One Group, a global enterprise operating across 16 countries in sectors including education, natural resources, renewable energy, agriculture, and wellness.

The Foundation was set up as a voluntary social responsibility initiative, grounded in the conviction that access to quality education is fundamental to sustainable economic development.

The partnership with Drive to Inspire – Africa reflects that conviction in practice. Beyond tuition, scholarship recipients benefit from Drive to Inspire – Africa’s cross-border mentorship programme, which provides one-one-one mentorship, monthly personal development sessions alongside internship and work experience opportunities designed to support their transition into professional life.

The University of Ghana visit marks a step in the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation’s partnership with Drive to Inspire – Africa as they work together to embed scholarship commitments within established university support frameworks, ensuring that scholars receive comprehensive assistance throughout their studies.