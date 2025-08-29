Youth Demand Stronger Climate Action in Ghana’s Upper West

Young activists in Ghana’s Upper West Region have pressed regional authorities to accelerate climate policy enforcement, warning that delayed action threatens local communities and future generations.

The She Leads Social Movement organized a demonstration through Wa’s main streets Tuesday, coinciding with International Youth Day celebrations. Participants carried signs demanding environmental protection funding and immediate climate intervention measures.

“Fund Our Future! Protect Our Lives” and “Our Planet, Our Duty” were among messages displayed as hundreds of young people marched to the Regional Coordinating Council offices. The demonstration formed part of broader youth-led climate advocacy across West Africa.

Ms. Felicia Bagania, representing the movement, presented a formal petition outlining environmental threats facing the region. The document cited deforestation, irregular rainfall patterns, and destructive mining practices as immediate concerns requiring government response.

The petition specifically requested stronger coordination between local assemblies on climate initiatives, dedicated environmental budgets, and greater participation from women and marginalized communities in policy development. Activists also called for renewable energy investments and enhanced agricultural adaptation programs.

Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing received the petition alongside senior council officials, praising the youth initiative. He confirmed the council would examine their demands and forward relevant recommendations to central government for broader policy consideration.

“The President’s administration takes environmental and climate issues seriously,” Puozuing stated, assuring demonstrators their concerns would receive proper attention from regional leadership.

The Upper West Region faces particular climate vulnerabilities due to its position in Ghana’s transitional ecological zone, where changing precipitation patterns directly impact agricultural livelihoods and food security.

CARD Ghana coordinated the demonstration through its She Leads Project, working alongside Plan International Ghana and local partner Activista Ghana. The initiative forms part of wider efforts to amplify youth voices in climate policy discussions.

Similar youth-led climate actions have emerged across Ghana’s northern regions, where communities experience more severe impacts from changing weather patterns and environmental degradation.