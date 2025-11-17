MTN Ghana Introduces Biodegradable SIM Cards for Environmental Sustainability

MTN Ghana has launched biodegradable SIM cards as part of its environmental sustainability drive, marking a significant step in reducing electronic waste across the telecommunications industry.

The company announced the new product on 17 November during the launch of MTN Ghana’s 2025 Sustainability Week at MTN House in Accra. The innovation strengthens the telecommunications provider’s commitment to environmental protection while maintaining high standards of service and technical performance.

Patrick Afari, General Manager of Supply Chain Management and General Services, explained the environmental design of the biodegradable SIM cards. The cards are manufactured from forest certified trees and degrade without harming the environment. Even the metal components are designed to break down safely, helping reduce electronic waste accumulation.

Afari assured customers that technical quality remains consistent despite the environmental improvements. He confirmed the biodegradable SIM cards deliver the same reliability and user experience customers expect, but with a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, described the milestone as reflecting the company’s dedication to environmental care and responsible innovation. She stated that MTN is proud to reach this achievement while setting the right example and continuing to lead in innovation.

Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, highlighted several company initiatives demonstrating commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Under Project Zero announced last year, MTN began transitioning to electric vehicles and unveiled its first electric vehicle and motorbike. Within one year, the company has acquired two electric vehicles, ten electric bikes and installed a charging station at its head office.

Blewett shared that MTN’s data centres and MTN House are now powered by solar energy. He noted that suppliers are beginning to align with carbon reduction targets, indicating broader environmental impact across the company’s value chain.

The biodegradable SIM launch forms a core component of MTN Ghana’s sustainability strategy. This strategy focuses on electronic waste reduction, promoting circular economy practices and incorporating eco-friendly methods across all business operations.

The initiative aligns with MTN Ghana’s broader sustainability goals, which include eliminating single use plastics, promoting recycling, and moving toward a circular economy model. It complements other initiatives under MTN’s sustainability pillars such as advancing digital inclusion, empowering communities, and integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles across operations.

MTN Ghana’s fleet transformation reflects the company’s practical commitment to sustainability. The transition to electric vehicles and bikes demonstrates tangible progress in reducing the carbon footprint of daily operations while maintaining service efficiency.

The biodegradable SIM cards represent a shift in how telecommunications companies approach hardware production. By using sustainably sourced materials and ensuring safe degradation of all components, MTN Ghana addresses growing concerns about electronic waste in the technology sector.