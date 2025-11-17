Mobi9tech, On Point Virtual Assistants to launch revolutionary AI and automation training program in Ghana

Mobi9tech Digital Agency and On Point Virtual Assistants announced a groundbreaking collaboration to launch Ghana’s first AI and automation training pilot program, marking a significant milestone in West Africa’s digital transformation.

The 12-week intensive program will certify three Ghanaian students in GoHighLevel and Make.com automation platforms, creating immediate pathways to global employment opportunities.

Starting in November 2025, the pilot program will combine online self-paced learning with weekly live instructor review sessions, offering students professional certifications in two of the world’s leading automation platforms.

The innovative hybrid model ensures high completion rates through structured accountability while maintaining the flexibility of self-directed study.

Janine Hudson, Program Director, intimated, “This is not just training, it is economic transformation. We are giving Ghanaian professionals the same certifications and skills that command forty thousand to eighty thousand dollars annually in international markets. Our graduates will compete globally from day one.

Upon completion, students earn dual professional certifications and gain access to positions at On Point Virtual Assistants, working with international clients and earning in USD. The program creates a clear pathway from certification to employment, with income potential ranging from $500 monthly for entry-level positions to $6,000+ monthly for experienced automation specialists.

Hudson continued:

Ghana has incredible talent that simply needs the right platform and skills. We are not just

teaching software, we are opening doors to global remote work opportunities that can transform entire families and communities..

Highlights of the program include a 12-Week College Quarter Format: Structured learning with clear milestones, dual Professional Certifications: GoHighLevel + Make.com Partner Level, 24 Hours of Live Instruction: Weekly instructor review sessions with Q&A, and career Placement Opportunities: Positions at On Point Virtual Assistants.

Others are Instructor Assistant Track: Top performers advance to teaching roles, and global Income Potential: $500-$15,000+ monthly earning opportunities

Ghana’s stable government, growing tech sector, and English-speaking workforce make it an ideal location for this digital skills initiative. The program aligns with Ghana’s national digital transformation goals and demonstrates the potential for technology-enabled economic development across West Africa.

The pilot program represents the first phase of a planned national initiative to train 200+

Ghanaian professionals in automation and AI technologies, positioning Ghana as a regional hub for digital expertise.

The program’s hybrid learning model addresses a critical challenge in online education, low

completion rates. By combining self-paced online coursework with weekly live instructor

sessions, the program creates accountability checkpoints that keep students motivated and on track.

On completion rates, Hudson explained: Most online courses have completion rates under 10 percent. Our weekly instructor review sessions create structured deadlines and provide immediate expert guidance when students face challenges. This accountability framework is proven to dramatically increase success rates.

First-year earnings potential of $24,000-$42,000 represents a return on investment exceeding 15,000 percent, making this one of the most impactful workforce development programs in the region.

We are proving that high-quality technical training combined with career pathways can create immediate economic mobility. This model is replicable across Africa and other emerging

markets.

ABOUT MOBI9TECH DIGITAL AGENCY

Mobi9tech is a certified GoHighLevel agency partner specializing in marketing automation, CRM systems, and digital transformation. As a certified agency, Mobi9tech provides businesses and professionals with cutting-edge automation solutions and training. The company is committed to expanding digital skills globally and creating economic opportunities through technology education.

ABOUT ON POINT VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS

On Point Virtual Assistants provides specialized virtual assistant services to businesses worldwide, with particular expertise in automation, CRM management, and marketing operations. The company is committed to developing talent in emerging markets and connecting skilled professionals with global opportunities.



WHAT’S NEXT

The three-student pilot program begins in November 2025, with results and success metrics to be evaluated for scaling to the full 200-student national program. Student applications will be accepted through a competitive selection process focusing on commitment, aptitude, and alignment with program goals.