Zverev Claims First Grand Slam Title at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev won the French Open on Sunday at his fourth Grand Slam final, defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 across five sets in Paris.

The match lasted four hours and 16 minutes, and the result made Zverev, 29, the first German man to win a major singles title since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open.

Zverev entered the final with an 0-3 record in Grand Slam finals. He had led by two sets in the 2020 US Open final before Dominic Thiem fought back to win in five, led two sets to one in the 2024 French Open final before Carlos Alcaraz turned the match around, and was beaten in straight sets by Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final.

After racing through the opening set 6-1, Zverev appeared set for a routine afternoon. Cobolli had other ideas. The Italian took advantage of a break opportunity to level in the second, and the pair traded sets through the third and fourth before a dramatic fourth-set tiebreak went Cobolli’s way. The fifth set brought the match back to where it had begun. Cobolli’s energy dipped after four hours on court, and Zverev steadied to close it out. When the winning point arrived, Zverev fell back on the clay and covered his face as he began to cry.

“Now, finally, it’s a happy ending,” Zverev said on court, referencing a relationship with Roland Garros that also includes a serious ankle injury suffered in the 2022 semifinal on the same court.

Cobolli, 24, reached the final after fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi withdrew from their scheduled semifinal. It was the first time he had reached a Grand Slam semifinal, and he entered as a heavy underdog. Before the match, John McEnroe put his chances at 30%. He gave Zverev the full five sets before falling short.

Zverev’s title is also significant in the broader context of the sport. He is the first men’s Grand Slam champion outside the Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Nadal group in years, with Daniil Medvedev’s 2021 US Open the last title won by a player outside that circle. Neither Sinner nor Alcaraz reached the final, giving Zverev a path that did not require beating either of the players who have set the standard in men’s tennis over recent years.