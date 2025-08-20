Zuma Urges African Unity Against Neo-Colonial Interference

Former South African President Jacob Zuma called for a more self-reliant Africa during a leadership lecture in Ghana this week.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, Zuma argued that the continent must break free from systems designed during colonialism to avoid continued exploitation.

He pointed out that despite Africa’s vast resources, it remains economically fragmented and vulnerable to outside influence. Zuma warned that foreign powers often manipulate African nations by turning them against each other. His solution was straightforward: unity and integration are non-negotiable for real progress.

Zuma praised Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, as a visionary who genuinely wanted the best for Africa. He also highlighted the potential of economic alliances like BRICS, which he helped establish. According to him, such partnerships offer developing nations a chance to redesign an unfair global financial system.

Why does this matter to ordinary Africans? When leaders talk about economic independence, it’s not just political rhetoric. It’s about who benefits from the continent’s gold, oil, and farmland and who sets the prices. Zuma believes that until Africa trades on its own terms, it will keep losing out.

The event drew prominent figures, including former Ghanaian President John Kufuor and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu. They echoed Zuma’s sentiment that Africa must shape its own destiny. It’s a familiar message, but one that seems to be gaining renewed urgency among the continent’s leaders.