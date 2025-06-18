Zoomlion Urges Youth to Supplement Sanitation Jobs with Other Ventures

Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s Communications Director Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah has advised beneficiaries of the national sanitation program to pursue multiple income streams rather than depend solely on the four-hour cleaning jobs.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day program, she revealed many female participants combine the sanitation work with their existing businesses, treating the cleaning duties as both civic contribution and personal commitment.

“We encourage beneficiaries to view this as supplemental income,” Osei-Duah stated, citing examples of Ghanaian migrants abroad who work multiple jobs. Her remarks underscore Zoomlion’s push to cultivate entrepreneurial thinking among program participants, even as the company maintains these positions serve as transitional opportunities rather than full-time employment.

Labor experts note this approach reflects Ghana’s evolving informal sector dynamics, where workers increasingly patch together various income sources to achieve financial stability.