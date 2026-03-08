Zoomlion MD Honoured at 11th Ghana Women of Excellence Awards

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Doris Kwekwor Adjei, has been named the recipient of the Ghana Women of Excellence Gold Award for Environmental Sustainability.

The honour was bestowed on her at the 11th edition of the Ghana Women Excellence Awards held at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra on March 6, 2026.

The award ceremony, organised by Top Brass Ghana, formed part of activities marking International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8.

The event brought together distinguished personalities from different sectors to celebrate women whose work continues to make significant contributions to national development.

The ceremony was chaired by Nana Baa Wiredu, a former consultant with the UN World Tourism Organisation, while the Guest of Honour, Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries delivered an address encouraging women to pursue excellence and leadership in their various fields.

Mrs. Adjei was recognised for her outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability and her leadership in advancing waste management and sanitation initiatives across the country. With nearly three decades of professional experience, she has played a key role in strengthening operations within the environmental sanitation sector in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after receiving the award, Mrs. Adjei expressed gratitude to God and dedicated the honour to the employees of Zoomlion.

According to her, the award was a recognition of the dedication and commitment of the company’s workforce who work tirelessly to keep communities clean and healthy.

“This award is not just for Doris and not just for the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana. It is in recognition of the outstanding work that the employees of Zoomlion Ghana do every day as they go into communities to keep them safe, healthy, clean and green,” she said.

She also encouraged women in leadership to embrace their roles with confidence and responsibility.

She urged women to take ownership of their positions and recognise the importance of valuing the people who support them in achieving results.

“Own your space. You did not sit on that chair by mistake. It is for a reason. Drive performance, but also remember that people come first before their jobs, and they must be recognised for the work they do,” she advised.

Touching on the future of waste management, Mrs. Adjei emphasised the importance of embracing the circular economy, noting that waste should no longer be viewed simply as something to discard but as a valuable resource.

She stated that Zoomlion, was increasingly focusing on creating value through the waste management chain. “Waste that we collect is value. Waste is gold. We are moving towards a circular economy where waste is not just collected and sent to landfill, but transformed into value through different processes,” she explained.

Mrs. Adjei further revealed that she was working on initiatives aimed at supporting and mentoring women, particularly through engagements that will allow experienced leaders to share lessons, challenges and insights with younger women aspiring to leadership roles.

The Ghana Women of Excellence Awards recognises and celebrates women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact in various sectors. Mrs. Adjei’s recognition highlights her continued contribution to environmental sustainability and her role in strengthening Ghana’s sanitation and waste management sector.