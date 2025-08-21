Zoomlion Intensifies Malaria Fight by Targeting Mosquito Breeding Sites

Ghana has launched a nationwide effort to eliminate malaria by attacking the disease at its source.

Waste management company Zoomlion is leading a program that targets mosquito breeding grounds before insects can mature and spread illness.

This initiative represents a strategic shift in Ghana’s health approach, moving from controlling malaria symptoms toward completely eliminating the disease.

The program focuses on larval source management, which includes reclaiming land, clearing streams, and applying environmentally sensitive treatments to prevent mosquito development.

Health officials explain that stopping mosquitoes before they become flying adults breaks the transmission chain for malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

The approach is more cost-effective than large-scale insecticide spraying and reduces environmental impact while protecting other malaria control methods.

The program brings together research institutions, health authorities, and local communities. Volunteers are being trained to identify and eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed near their homes.

Health authorities are urging all citizens to participate by reporting stagnant water sites, covering water containers, and maintaining clean environments. Officials emphasize that eliminating breeding sites is essential to eliminating malaria entirely from Ghana.