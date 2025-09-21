Zoomlion Crucial to Clean Ghana Agenda — Sanitation Committee Chair

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, John Kwabena Oti Bless, has highlighted Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s crucial role in managing sanitation in the country.

He emphasised that without Zoomlion’s investments, including its waste treatment plants across the country, the sanitation situation would have worsened.

He explained that Zoomlion’s contributions extend beyond cleaning the environment to also supporting farmers through its composting and recycling efforts.

Hon. Oti Bless’s comments came after a tour of Zoomlion’s Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP), Wastewater Treatment Plant and Medical Waste Systems Limited all located at the same premises in Tamale, Northern Region on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, where he commended the company’s significant investments in sanitation infrastructure.

According to him, his committee was strongly pushing for a dedicated source of funding for sanitation.

This, he explained, would help address issues such as the government’s indebtedness to Zoomlion and also ensure prompt payment to private sector sanitation providers.

He added that with a dedicated funding source, the government would be able to pay service providers in the sanitation sector promptly, including clearing its outstanding debts to Zoomlion.

“Across the world, there is always a funding mechanism for sanitation. Without funding, how do you pay service providers? That is the challenge we face as a country, and all stakeholders, including the media, must work together on this,” he stated.

He commended Zoomlion’s operations in the Northern Region, and urged government to provide incentives for Ghanaian businesses that invest in impactful environmental projects, noting that the government cannot handle the challenges alone.

“It’s a very important facility. We’ve learned they are now in talks with Jospong to set up a similar facility in Burkina Faso. That shows how crucial this is,” he said, referencing a recent visit by a Burkinabé delegation to a Zoomlion plant in Kumasi.

Hon. Oti Bless reiterated that sanitation was primarily private-sector driven and called for stronger collaboration between the government and private companies.

He also highlighted the need for a public attitudinal shift, urging Ghanaians to stop indiscriminate dumping and use provided waste bins.

The tour included Ranking Member Hon. Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo and members Hon. Bismark Nyarko Tetteh, Hon. Joseph Azumah, and Hon. Fatahiya Abdul Aziz.