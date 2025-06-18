Zoomlion Clarifies Nature of Sanitation Jobs for Youth

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has clarified that its youth sanitation employment initiative was designed as transitional engagement rather than permanent employment.

Communications Director Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah emphasized the program’s temporary nature during an interview on TV3’s New Day program, stating the positions were created to provide interim opportunities for young people between life stages.

“The roles were never structured as conventional nine-to-five jobs,” Osei-Duah explained, recounting her experience supervising participants who often prioritized the sanitation work over their existing businesses.

The clarification comes as Ghana continues to grapple with youth unemployment challenges, with the initiative providing short-term engagement while beneficiaries pursue other opportunities.

Labor analysts note such transitional programs play a role in workforce development, though questions remain about sustainable employment pathways for participants after their sanitation assignments conclude.