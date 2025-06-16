Zoomlion Clarifies Expired YEA Contract, Reaffirms Commitment to Sanitation Sector and National Development

Waste management giant Zoomlion Ghana Limited has issued a formal statement to clarify public concerns surrounding its expired contract with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), stressing that the agreement reached its natural conclusion and was not terminated or cancelled by government.

The clarification follows the circulation of a June 11, 2025 letter from the Office of the President regarding the status of the sanitation contract under the Street Sweeping Programme.

According to Zoomlion, the contract in question—initially slated to end in March 2024—was granted a six-month extension, formally concluding in September 2024. The company emphasised that contrary to misleading reports, the letter from the Presidency did not signal a cancellation, but merely acknowledged the expiration of a specific agreement.

Commitment to Competitive Procurement and Transparency

Zoomlion expressed full support for the government’s decision to introduce competitive procurement processes for upcoming sanitation contracts. The company stated that the 2019 contract was itself competitively procured and reaffirmed its readiness to participate in any forthcoming tenders.

“With a two-decade-long track record in sanitation, our operational reach, technical expertise, and innovation make us well-positioned to continue delivering value under any new contract model,” the statement read.

The company also endorsed government-led audits and accountability measures as critical to deepening transparency and trust in public service delivery.

Supporting Workers and Sanitation Goals

Zoomlion lauded the government’s intention to improve remuneration for sweepers and sanitation frontline workers, noting that the company remains committed to the dignity and welfare of thousands of workers who rely on the sector for their livelihoods.

“We believe any reform that prioritizes worker welfare aligns with our mission to provide sustainable livelihoods across the country,” it added.

Continental Reach and Pan-African Recognition

Zoomlion also used the opportunity to highlight its growing influence beyond Ghana, revealing that 24 African countries have approached the company to explore or replicate its waste management model. These engagements include formal concession agreements, MoUs, and feasibility studies.

This, according to the company, underscores its role not only as a sanitation partner in Ghana but also as a leading force in Africa’s green transformation agenda.

A Shared Commitment to the “RESET” Agenda

Zoomlion concluded its release by aligning with the Mahama-led government’s RESET agenda—which focuses on Rebuilding, Equity, Sustainability, Empowerment, and Transformation—pledging continued collaboration with all stakeholders in pursuit of a cleaner and more resilient Ghana.

“Zoomlion Ghana Limited remains a committed partner in national development. Together, we will reset our sanitation systems, create dignified jobs, and uphold the highest standards of public service and environmental protection,” the company stated.

About Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Zoomlion is Ghana’s leading environmental sanitation company, offering comprehensive services including waste collection, processing, disposal, and public cleansing. With a workforce of thousands and a presence in all 16 regions, the company has played a pivotal role in Ghana’s public health and sanitation development for over 20 years.