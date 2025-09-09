Zongo Community Reclaims Disputed Land in Borteyman, Alleges Intimidation and Bribery

The Zongo community has publicly reclaimed an 82-acre parcel of land in Borteyman, ending a decades-long dispute with Trasacco, a real estate development company. The land, situated at Trasacco Springs, was originally acquired in 1981 for an Islamic educational complex.

At a press conference addressed by Alhaji Ali Ayornu and other community leaders, attendees detailed a history of alleged intimidation, legal battles, and attempted bribery. Community members accused Trasacco management of using influence with government officials to block their access and development of the site.

“The management of Trasacco is using the government and some big men to frustrate us,” stated Mr. Ayornu. “This time, we know by Allah’s grace we are coming to take over our land.”

The community’s efforts accelerated with the support of former President John Dramani Mahama, whom they thanked for “hearing the voice of the vulnerable.” This support culminated recently when a joint team of military and police personnel demolished a wall erected by Trasacco that had forced students and parents to climb over it to access the school.

Community leaders presented evidence of their lawful ownership, including records of ground rent payments to the Tema Development Corporation (TDC), with a payment of approximately GHS 1.4 billion made this year alone. They further alleged that Trasacco attempted to bribe them with GHS 100,000 to drop their claim and accused the company of employing “landguards” to harass residents and damage property.

The community also expressed disappointment, alleging that certain ministers and ambassadors sent to mediate on behalf of the National Chief Imam were themselves bribed with houses and land by Trasacco, leading them to abandon their mission.

The conference concluded with a resolute message, affirming their welcome to foreign investors who operate fairly, but with a firm stance against those who “come to cheat us and drive us out from our own house.” The community now looks to the government to ensure the land can finally be developed into the educational institution it was always intended to be.

By Kingsley Asiedu