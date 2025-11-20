Zonda Tec Opens New Dzorwulu Branch and Showroom

Zonda Tec Ghana has expanded its national footprint with the opening of a new ultra-modern branch and showroom in Dzorwulu, a move the government says strengthens the country’s ambition to build a competitive automotive and machinery hub in West Africa.

The facility, unveiled on 19 November, also served as the launch platform for two new products: the Great Wall Tank 700 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and the Souo Touring Motorcycle, targeting both consumer and industrial market segments.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare praised the company’s investments, describing Zonda Tec as a key player in Ghana’s industrial transformation. She said the company’s growth, which includes recognition among Ghana’s top 100 firms, reflects rising confidence in the local operating environment.

“The huge investment made by the Zonda group is testament to the confidence in the government. We are building an inclusive economy under President John Dramani Mahama for the benefit of all,” she stated during the unveiling ceremony.

The minister added that the facility stands as a shining example of what visionary private-sector investment can achieve. She credited Zonda Tec with elevating automotive excellence standards in Ghana while creating jobs, transferring technology and strengthening the Ghana-China partnership.

Ofosu-Adjare also disclosed that Ghana is reviewing its Automotive Development Policy to fully integrate electric and hybrid vehicles. The update aims to support affordability, encourage local assembly and advance the country’s climate goals, according to the minister.

Zonda Tec CEO Yang Yang said the new Dzorwulu branch reflects the company’s commitment to modern, customer-focused service. The facility houses a reception area, advanced showroom, service centre and spare-parts hub designed to meet diverse client needs across multiple vehicle categories.

Yang thanked the minister for her tireless support and hard work in bringing the branch and new fleet to fruition. She highlighted the advantage of the branch’s location, noting improved access following the expansion of the Tema Motorway, which will better serve contractors, miners, logistics firms and families requiring heavy-duty machinery, luxury SUVs, light-duty vehicles and premium motorcycles.

The company now operates more than 10 branches across Ghana, employs over 600 workers and runs two assembly plants. A third facility, dedicated to electric vehicles, is expected to be completed by March 2026. Yang said Zonda Tec continues to invest in youth training and technology transfer as part of its broader commitment to national development.

“As we grow, we build Ghana. Everything we produce carries our commitment: Built in Ghana. Building Ghana,” the CEO stated.

Government officials and industry partners at the event lauded the company’s sustained investment and alignment with national development priorities. The unveiling of the Great Wall Tank 700 PHEV, positioned as a hybrid, performance-oriented SUV, and the Souo Touring Motorcycle was highlighted as a step toward more environmentally conscious mobility options in Ghana.

Zonda Tec said it plans to expand its workforce and operations further as it supports the government’s bid to position Ghana as an emerging automotive manufacturing centre in the subregion.