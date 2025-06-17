Zonda Launches Mobile Sales Initiative to Serve Market Women and Traders

Zonda Tec Ghana Limited has launched a mobile vehicle sales initiative, targeting market women and small-scale traders with direct access to affordable and reliable transport vehicles.

The initiative, which officially kicked off in Accra on Monday, seeks to bridge the transportation gap for traders and market operators by bringing Zonda’s commercial vehicles, particularly light-duty trucks and mini vans, right to the doorsteps of those who need them most.

Speaking at the event, Madam Yang Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Zonda Tec Ghana Ltd, explained that the initiative is designed to address the unique mobility challenges faced by market women and petty traders, who often struggle with transporting goods from markets to homes and distribution points.

“We believe that every trader deserves access to convenient, affordable transport options. That is why Zonda is bringing the vehicles directly to them—where they work and live,” she said.

Empowering Informal Sector Transport

The mobile outreach programme will tour key trading hubs across the country, including Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, and Cape Coast.

Zonda representatives will be on hand to engage traders, offer on-site demonstrations, and provide flexible payment options, including instalment plans and partnerships with microfinance institutions.

“We are not just selling vehicles—we’re solving a critical problem. Many women in the informal economy spend more on daily transportation than they should. We’re offering them a long-term solution,” Madam Yang Yang said.

Community Impact and Economic Empowerment

Market women welcomed the initiative, describing it as a game changer for their businesses.

Madam Akua Nyarko, a tomato trader at Mallam Atta Market, said the ability to own a small truck could cut her transport cost by nearly half and improve her delivery turnaround time.

“Sometimes we lose money because we can’t transport goods on time. If I can get a small van on payment terms, that will change my whole business,” she said.

Strategic Inclusion for Growth

Zonda’s latest move is also seen as a strategic pivot toward inclusive industrial growth, targeting Ghana’s vast informal economy.

The company believes that empowering small traders with mobility tools will not only enhance their livelihoods but also feed into broader national development goals.

In addition to mobile sales, Zonda plans to roll out free basic maintenance training for new buyers, especially women, to ensure long-term use and sustainability.

With its reputation for durable, cost-effective trucks and commercial vehicles, Zonda is positioning itself not just as a seller of machines, but as a partner in economic mobility.