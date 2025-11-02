Zobi Foundation Supports Kasoa Orphanage with Birthday Donation

Lydia Fafa Konadu Zobi marked her birthday by bringing essential supplies to vulnerable children in Central Region. The Zobi Foundation delivered rice, cooking oil, beverages, snacks, bottled water, clothing, and food to Good Shepherd Orphanage Home in Kasoa on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The orphanage currently cares for more than 60 children at its facility in Odupong Ofaakor, along the Kasoa Bawjiase Road. The institution has grown significantly since opening its doors to just ten children in 2002. Staff members provide daily meals, education, and protective care to orphans and disadvantaged youth from across the region.

Miss Zobi chose philanthropy over conventional birthday festivities. She wanted to demonstrate to the children that compassionate people remember them and that positive change remains possible in their lives. The founder described her decision to forgo travel and personal celebrations in favor of meaningful community impact.

Michael, a senior caregiver at Good Shepherd Orphanage Home, expressed appreciation for the donation on behalf of the institution. He noted the ongoing need for financial support, particularly for utility expenses like electricity bills. The orphanage relies on contributions from individuals and organizations to maintain its operations and expand services to more children.

The founder brings diverse professional experience to her charitable work. She holds a degree in Social Work and Sociology from the University of Ghana. Her career began at the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) during national service, followed by administrative work at Acintad.

Miss Zobi later joined Lynx Entertainment, where she started as a Talent and Stage Coordinator and Choreographer. Her interest in digital storytelling led her to transition into social media management. She eventually advanced to Social Media Executive, working with multiple brands across entertainment and consumer sectors.

At Lynx Group, she contributed to digital strategy for RNAQ Holdings entities, including RNAQ Foundation, Pinkberry, Coli, and Sankofa Natural Spices. She developed and managed the RNAQ Foundation’s online presence from its initial launch through ongoing content creation and audience engagement. Beyond corporate work, she has collaborated with consumer brands such as KFC, Indomie, and Oraimo.

The Good Shepherd Orphanage Home maintains partnerships with several charitable organizations. The facility includes a computer lab, library, and educational resources supported by international donors. Students from neighboring public schools also access the technology center, extending its impact beyond the resident children.