Zito Predicts Kotoko Victory Over Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has declared unwavering confidence ahead of Sunday’s Super Clash against Hearts of Oak, vowing his side will secure victory at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Porcupine Warriors face their arch rivals in the Matchday 9 encounter with both teams remaining unbeaten through the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, setting up one of the most anticipated fixtures in Ghanaian football.

Speaking to Kotoko media, Zito emphasized that friendship with Hearts boss Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will take a back seat once the whistle blows. The two coaches share a successful working history at Kotoko, where their collaboration produced impressive results that strengthened both the senior and youth teams. That professional bond, however, won’t soften Zito’s determination to claim three points on Sunday afternoon.

Zito recalled their productive period together at Kotoko, noting that the telepathy between them worked exceptionally well as they won the Premier Division twice and the youth league twice. The synchronized success demonstrated how their complementary coaching philosophies elevated the entire club structure. Those achievements remain a source of pride for both men, even as they now find themselves on opposite touchlines in Ghana’s fiercest football rivalry.

The head to head record between the two coaches since taking charge of their respective clubs stands level. Zito won the President’s Cup while Dramani secured victory in the GHALCA Top 4, making Sunday’s clash the decisive third meeting. Zito suggested that Kotoko’s preparation for the previous GHALCA encounter wasn’t optimal, expressing a sense of vindication about his team’s current readiness for the upcoming battle.

Beyond Hearts and Kotoko, Zito described Dramani as a brother, noting they communicate frequently and that Dramani is performing admirably with the Phobians. The mutual respect between the coaches adds an intriguing dimension to a fixture already loaded with historical significance and passionate supporter bases. Their friendship demonstrates that professional rivalries need not undermine personal relationships in Ghanaian football.

Zito stated emphatically that his team approaches Sunday’s match with the mindset of beating Dramani and Hearts at the end of the day. The declaration reflects the competitive spirit required for derby matches where sentiment must yield to tactical preparation and winning mentality. Kotoko supporters will expect nothing less than total commitment from their coach in pursuing maximum points.

The fixture carries significant table implications for both clubs chasing GPL glory. Kotoko sit eighth in the standings with three wins and two draws from five games, while Hearts occupy fourth place with four wins and four draws in eight matches. The unbeaten records add pressure on both sides, as neither wants to suffer their first defeat in such a high profile encounter.

Kotoko’s recent form suggests they’re building momentum at the right time. The Porcupine Warriors demolished Karela United four to two at the Baba Yara Stadium in their previous GPL outing, showcasing attacking prowess that will concern the Hearts defense. Midfielder Hubert Gyau emerged as the star performer, scoring twice including a spectacular long range effort that demonstrated Kotoko’s offensive capabilities.

Zito praised Gyau’s development ahead of the Super Clash, commending his adaptability to team requirements rather than just playing his individual style. The coach explained how he guided Gyau on balancing personal flair with collective responsibility, a philosophy that has transformed the midfielder into an integral squad member. Gyau’s progression exemplifies Zito’s coaching approach of maximizing talent within structured tactical frameworks.

The venue presents both challenges and opportunities for Kotoko. Playing away from their Kumasi fortress means surrendering the intimidating atmosphere that Baba Yara Stadium provides, but the Accra Sports Stadium has hosted several Kotoko matches this season due to continental competition requirements. That familiarity with the venue might mitigate some home advantage for Hearts, though the Phobians’ supporters will pack the stands regardless.

Zito’s appointment earlier this year marked a turning point for Kotoko after struggles under previous management. His return to the club where he once played brought tactical knowledge, domestic league expertise, and an understanding of what it means to wear the Kotoko jersey. The coach has steadily restored confidence while implementing a playing style that balances defensive solidity with attacking ambition.

The Super Clash represents more than just three league points. Victory would assert psychological dominance in the title race while vindicating Zito’s strategic approach since taking charge. For supporters still processing the painful continental exit against Wydad Athletic Club, a triumph over Hearts would provide much needed joy and validate the coach’s focus on domestic priorities.

Kickoff for the highly anticipated clash is scheduled for 16:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Television audiences across Ghana and beyond will tune in to witness whether Zito’s confident prediction translates into victory or whether Dramani’s Hearts can extend their unbeaten run while handing Kotoko their first defeat. The stage is set for another memorable chapter in this historic rivalry.