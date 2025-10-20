Zito Insists Kotoko Can Overturn Deficit in Morocco

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito refuses to concede defeat despite his team’s 1-0 home loss to Wydad Casablanca, insisting the Porcupine Warriors can still stage a comeback when they travel to Morocco for Friday’s decisive second leg.

The veteran tactician maintained that Kotoko is “down but not out” following Sunday’s frustrating defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Joseph Bakasu’s 47th-minute strike handed the Moroccan giants a crucial away advantage. The result puts Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup group stage ambitions hanging by a thread, but Zito sees reasons for optimism.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Zito praised his team’s first-half performance and expressed confidence that what happened in Accra can be reversed in Casablanca. “Anything can happen in the second leg when we go there, and we as Kotoko are not going there as losers,” he declared. “We’re going there to step up our feet and play better than what we did.”

The coach’s defiance comes despite circumstances that would demoralize most teams. Not only did Kotoko squander home advantage and multiple scoring opportunities, but they also saw goalkeeper Mohammed Camara receive a straight red card in the 50th minute for handling the ball outside the penalty area. Playing with ten men for over 40 minutes, the Porcupines somehow kept the deficit to just one goal, a minor miracle against opposition of Wydad’s caliber.

Kotoko created several promising chances before Bakasu’s breakthrough. Albert Amoah couldn’t connect with a Samba Oniel flick inside the box early on, and Peter Amidu Acquah saw his 31st-minute effort fly narrowly wide. Those misses proved costly as Wydad capitalized on their own opportunities with clinical efficiency.

Zito acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead but refused to describe it as impossible. “Football is not always right, we’ve lost here and WAC can also suffer defeat at home,” he reasoned. “It is not impossible rather very difficult situation but let’s all wait for the second leg.”

The mathematics are straightforward yet daunting. Kotoko must win by at least two clear goals in Morocco to advance on aggregate, or win 1-0 and hope for success in a penalty shootout. A draw or any other result sends Wydad through to the group stage. For a team reduced to ten men in their own backyard, replicating that form in front of hostile Moroccan fans represents a monumental challenge.

History isn’t particularly encouraging either. The result marked Wydad as only the second Moroccan side to win on Ghanaian soil since FAR Rabat in 2005, ending Kotoko’s impressive record of seven wins in eight previous meetings with Moroccan opposition. Turning that around at the Mohamed V Stadium, one of African football’s most intimidating venues, requires something special.

Yet Zito’s optimism isn’t entirely unfounded. Kotoko demonstrated resilience by preventing a second Wydad goal despite their numerical disadvantage. Lord Amoah made a crucial goal-line clearance in the 85th minute to deny the visitors a second away goal, keeping the tie alive. The narrow margin means one early goal in Morocco could shift the momentum dramatically.

The coach’s confidence stems partly from how his team progressed through the first round, eliminating Nigeria’s Kwara United with comfortable aggregate victory. That success set the minimum expectation of reaching the group stage, a target that now hangs precariously in the balance.

Friday’s return leg in Morocco will determine whether Zito’s faith is justified or misplaced. Kotoko will need their best performance of the season, perhaps their best in years, to overcome both the deficit and the intimidating atmosphere awaiting them in North Africa. The odds favor Wydad, but as Zito reminds everyone, football has a habit of producing unexpected results.