Zipline Negotiates Payment for Outstanding Government Arrears

Medical drone operator Zipline Ghana is negotiating with government authorities to recover arrears exceeding GH¢174 million accumulated during 2025, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Daniel Kwaku Merki, Zipline’s Country Director, told Accra-based Citi FM that discussions are underway to establish a payment structure that allows continued operations. He expressed confidence that both parties would find common ground to sustain the company’s healthcare delivery mandate.

The debt disclosure followed warnings from Parliament’s minority caucus on November 25 that three Zipline distribution centres faced imminent closure. Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, who serves as Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Health Committee, told lawmakers that facilities at Sefwi Wiawso in Western North Region, Krachi in Volta Region, and Anum in Eastern Region would suspend operations due to unpaid obligations.

Merki formally notified the Ministry of Health in a letter that the three centres would halt services effective November 25, citing financial constraints that prevented full operations across all six distribution sites. The suspended facilities serve multiple districts including Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, and Kwahu Afram Plains.

The company emphasized its commitment to finding sustainable solutions. Merki stated that Zipline aims to maintain financially viable operations through partnership with government that supports national healthcare objectives. The firm stressed that securing payment remains essential to continuing services across Ghana.

Zipline’s drone network has become integral to Ghana’s medical supply chain since launching in 2019. The six facilities nationwide have delivered more than 8.4 million essential medical products to health facilities, particularly serving remote communities where traditional transportation faces geographical barriers.

Research published by BioMed Central Health Services Research in March showed that Zipline-served facilities in Ashanti Region recorded 56.4 percent lower maternal mortality compared to areas without the service, alongside increased antenatal visits and skilled deliveries. A separate Vaccine Journal study found immunisation rates rose between 13.1 and 37.5 percentage points where drone delivery operates.

The company currently serves over 3,000 health facilities spanning 162 districts in 14 regions. Services include medications for malaria, HIV and tuberculosis, family planning supplies, blood products, vaccines, antivenoms and maternal healthcare essentials. Emergency blood deliveries, vaccination campaigns and disaster response logistics depend heavily on the drone network.

Parliamentary critics have repeatedly challenged government payment delays, warning that operational disruptions threaten routine health services and emergency response capacity. The minority maintains that even single-centre closures could compromise medical distribution efficiency nationwide, particularly affecting rural districts where access barriers create life-threatening delays.

The 2026 Budget allocated only GH¢20 million toward Zipline arrears despite the GH¢175 million debt, creating what observers describe as a substantial funding gap. The allocation leaves no clear pathway for settling the full obligation under current fiscal plans.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson revealed during the 2025 Budget presentation that central government owes contractors and suppliers GH¢67.5 billion in validated claims, representing 5.2 percent of gross domestic product as of December 2024. The broader arrears crisis has stalled infrastructure projects and created cash flow problems for private firms across multiple sectors.

Zipline maintains that priority remains continuing healthcare services under financially sustainable terms. The company urged government to expedite settlement discussions to prevent further operational disruptions that could undermine Ghana’s medical supply infrastructure.