Zipline Contract Faces Cancellation Despite Study Showing Health Gains

Ghana’s medical drone delivery service faces potential termination despite a peer reviewed study showing substantial health improvements, as Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga renews calls for contract cancellation over financial sustainability concerns.

A study published in BMC (BioMed Central) Health Services Research reports significant health gains among Zipline supported facilities, including a 20 percent increase in antenatal visits, a 26 percent rise in facility based deliveries, and a 56 percent drop in maternal deaths. Emergency visits reduced by four percent, while rates of hysterectomies and neonatal deaths showed no major change.

Researchers attribute these outcomes to Zipline’s ability to deliver blood, vaccines, and essential medical supplies within minutes, particularly in remote areas where delays often result in preventable deaths. The study examined data from 191 health facilities in the Ashanti Region between 2017 and 2022, with 99 facilities served by Zipline and 91 not served.

Despite these achievements, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga on Friday told Parliament that government should cancel its contract with the drone operator, arguing that the 170 million cedi annual financial burden on the state is unsustainable. He called for Ghana Health Service (GHS) to develop its own in house capacity to deliver blood through state owned drones.

“The Ministry of Health should have bought its own drones by now. You cannot continue spending that kind of money that you are paying a service provider, as it is a total waste of money,” Ayariga stated during the parliamentary session on November 28.

The Bawku Central member of parliament questioned why GHS continues spending 170 million cedis annually when drones cost between 4,000 and 20,000 dollars. He suggested the money could have been used to tar roads to locations where Zipline delivers medicines, allowing GHS to purchase its own drones for deliveries when needed.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh revealed on December 1 that only 16 percent of Zipline drone flights meet the core mandate of serving hard to reach areas and providing emergency medical services. Speaking at the Government Accountability Series, he presented data showing the service has largely strayed from its original mission.

The minister disclosed that Zipline drones predominantly transport non emergency items including condoms, mosquito nets, needles, and school textbooks rather than lifesaving supplies. This diversion from the core mandate raises serious concerns about value for money, especially amid reports of a 174 million cedi debt owed to Zipline.

Former Health Minister Dr Okoe Boye defended Zipline operations, stating in a media interview that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government wants cancellation because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration introduced the initiative. He said Ayariga needed to be educated on Zipline operations rather than being politically emotional.

Wonda Madilo, a political analyst, stated the Zipline contract has been fraught with deals, corruption, mismanagement, and ineptitude within GHS. He added that the country has witnessed repeated shortages of essential medicines, not only due to warehouse issues but because drugs were not imported on time, indicating poor oversight and accountability.

However, analysts caution that any move toward government run systems must be carefully phased. Stakeholders argue that if government proceeds with termination, it must ensure uninterrupted support to all Zipline assisted health facilities until a fully operational national drone program is in place to prevent disruptions in critical care delivery.

Experts warn that establishing government owned drone fleets would require clear legislation, robust management frameworks, operational standards, and reliable long term funding to avoid becoming another stalled technological initiative that has plagued several state driven projects in Ghana.

The debate comes amid revelations that government owes Zipline over 175 million cedis, a financial challenge that has reportedly led to temporary shutdown of three distribution centers, raising concerns about continuity of service in hard to reach communities. Beneficiaries who rely on Zipline, particularly in northern and rural communities, may face uncertainties over access to timely lifesaving supplies if services are disrupted before a fully functional alternative is in place.

Daniel Kwaku Merki, Country Manager of Zipline Ghana, said during a July media tour that six Zipline facilities nationwide had delivered more than 8.4 million essential medical products to health facilities across the country. He stated Zipline had delivered over 750,000 packages of essential medical commodities to served health facilities, especially those in remote areas.

Merki said Zipline currently serves over 3,000 health facilities, including hospitals, clinics, health centers and Community Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in 162 districts across 14 regions. The company has delivered medical units including medications for malaria, HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and TB (Tuberculosis), family planning products, blood products, vitamins, nutritional products, medicines for pregnant women, more than 17 million vaccine doses, over 20,000 blood units and over 30,000 anti venoms.

Since 2022, 9,698 people in critical condition who could have died without Zipline’s support survived, with 75 percent of those cases occurring in northern Ghana and over 1,600 reported as snakebite injuries. The country manager said Zipline planned to expand services nationwide, leveraging its drone delivery facility to reach more communities and improve healthcare outcomes.

The BMC Health Services Research study used a mixed method approach to assess impact of aerial logistics on maternal health outcomes in the Ashanti Region, focusing on intervention by Zipline Mpanya distribution center. Pre exposure years were 2017 to 2020, and post exposure years were 2021 to 2022.

Statistical analysis involved univariate explorations, T tests, ANOVAs (Analysis of Variance), and Zero Inflated Poisson regressions, adjusting for factors like poverty. Adjusted rates for antenatal consultations, emergency visits, referrals, live births, hysterectomies, maternal deaths, and neonatal deaths were used as main dependent variables.

The qualitative aspect aimed to describe and analyze changes in satisfaction levels among healthcare providers and patients, perceived quality of care in maternal health and emergencies, and experiences related to aerial logistics use. In depth interviews were conducted with 22 patients and 23 healthcare providers at participating facilities.

Findings from another study featured in Vaccine journal attest to success of Zipline’s drone service in Ghana’s Western North Region. The deployment of drones cut vaccine shortages by 30 percent, decreased missed vaccination sessions by 44 percent, and expanded patient vaccinations by 21 percent, ultimately saving an estimated 727 lives by vaccinating an additional 15,000 children.

Healthcare providers interviewed for the Ashanti Region study reported significant improvements in healthcare delivery. One provider stated that Zipline is able to deliver all needed supplies at no additional cost, helping to cut down transportation and time. Another pleaded with government to sustain Zipline’s existence, citing recent cases where drone delivered supplies saved lives.

The study found that faster, more reliable treatment fostered greater confidence in the health system. Before Zipline’s intervention, healthcare facilities in the Ashanti Region faced frequent shortages of essential medicines, delaying emergency treatments and increasing maternal and neonatal complications. By ensuring medical supplies were consistently stocked, Zipline’s drone delivery system played a crucial role in addressing these persistent challenges.

The availability of critical medications including blood products, oxytocin, and anti snake venom improved significantly, reducing stockouts that previously led to unnecessary referrals and delays in emergency care. More births now occur under skilled care, reducing complications and improving survival rates. This surge in facility based childbirths and timely emergency interventions contributed to the significant reduction in maternal mortality observed.

Susana Nkrumah, Ghana Health Service District Director of Health Services for Sekyere Central, said results demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access and delivery through technology and innovation. She stated that by collaborating with partners like Zipline, government is ensuring that all Ghanaians, regardless of location, receive timely medical assistance.

The Zipline contract was signed in 2021 under the NPP administration. The service operates through autonomous delivery using fixed wing drones that can carry up to 1.8 kilograms of medical supplies and travel distances exceeding 100 kilometers. Distribution centers launch drones that fly to designated health facilities, drop packages using parachutes, and return to base automatically.

Ghana became the first country in Africa to deploy Zipline’s drone delivery system at scale, establishing the company as a model for other nations seeking to address healthcare logistics challenges. Rwanda previously implemented a similar system with Zipline, reporting a 51 percent reduction in hospital mortality from postpartum hemorrhage.

Zipline Ghana currently employs around 240 Ghanaians, including pharmacists, engineers and flight operations personnel. The company has expressed interest in expanding services beyond healthcare to deliver agricultural inputs and products to farmers, exam papers and materials to schools, and collaborate with private companies for innovative delivery solutions.

The contract debate highlights tensions between investing in proven technology versus building government capacity. Ayariga maintains that Ghana must transition toward a state managed drone service rather than relying on private providers. He recalled that the contract has been a drain on national resources, questioning annual expenditure of 170 million cedis for what he characterized as dropping blood in villages.

The government has not officially responded to calls for contract termination. However, the mounting debt and closure of three distribution centers suggest financial strain that could force resolution of the controversy regardless of political positions. The situation creates uncertainty for healthcare facilities that have come to depend on reliable drone deliveries for critical supplies.

Maternal mortality remains a critical public health challenge in low to middle income countries (LMICs). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of maternal deaths occur in LMICs, often due to preventable causes. In Ghana, particularly in the Ashanti Region, the problem is critical, reflecting broader challenges faced across the African continent.

Ghana has made progress in maternal and newborn health, but significant challenges remain, with maternal mortality at 263 per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality at 22.8 per 1,000 live births. Socioeconomic, geographic, and infrastructural factors intensify risks associated with pregnancy and childbirth, highlighting urgent need for innovative solutions to improve maternal health outcomes.

The study’s release comes as global supply chain disruptions raise concerns about availability of essential medical commodities and whether African governments can effectively navigate these challenges. Ghana’s proactive investment in logistics infrastructure, including its partnership with Zipline, has proven to be a strategic decision helping to mitigate disruptions, maintain reliable access to medical supplies, and strengthen public confidence in the healthcare system.

As maternal mortality continues to pose challenges in low to middle income countries, the success seen in Ghana’s Ashanti Region offers a promising model for other regions and nations striving to improve maternal health outcomes through innovative solutions. The question remains whether Ghana will maintain this proven system or attempt to replicate it through government managed infrastructure.