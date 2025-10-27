Zimbabwean Tenant Jailed 15 Years for Stabbing Landlord

A Zimbabwean tenant has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally stabbing his landlord during a midnight eviction dispute over unpaid rent in July 2021.

The High Court in Bulawayo found Victor Moyo guilty of killing his landlord, Prayer Banda, during a confrontation at House Number 1953 in Mbizo, Kwekwe, on 5 July 2021. The incident occurred when Banda entered Moyo’s room demanding immediate payment of outstanding rent and eviction.

According to The Herald, eyewitnesses reported that Banda was shouting and threatening to forcibly remove Moyo if he refused to pay. The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical scuffle. During the altercation, Moyo drew a knife and stabbed Banda once in the chest, killing him at the scene.

Moyo denied intentionally killing his landlord, claiming he acted in confusion and believed Banda was an intruder. He told the court he only pushed an unknown man out of his room and did not realize it was his landlord. However, Justice Lucy Mungwaru rejected this defense, describing it as a fabrication riddled with contradictions.

According to Justice Mungwaru, “The court observed the offender engaging in a sequence of performances.” The judge noted that Moyo’s testimony lacked sincerity and that he showed no remorse throughout the trial. She described his courtroom behavior as preaching to the gallery, playing the victim, and displaying rebelliousness to avoid taking responsibility.

Grace Banda, the deceased landlord’s sister, delivered a victim impact statement during proceedings. She described the continuing pain and loss the family has endured since her brother’s death. The court considered her statement when determining the appropriate sentence.

The case highlights tensions that can arise in landlord and tenant disputes, particularly when confrontations occur late at night. Legal experts note that while landlords have rights to collect rent, proper eviction procedures through the courts are required to avoid such tragic outcomes.