Zimbabwean Billionaire Masiyiwa Challenges Flashy Wealth Display Culture

Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has issued a stark warning to young Africans against what he describes as the dangerous obsession with conspicuous consumption fueled by social media, targeting what many in Zimbabwe call Mbinga culture.

In a recent Facebook post, the London-based founder of Econet and Cassava Technologies said the flashy display of luxury cars, designer watches and exotic holidays should never be mistaken for genuine business success. Masiyiwa said such displays mean nothing at all and mostly mislead aspiring entrepreneurs who lack understanding of what lasting success looks like. While he will never tell anyone how to spend honestly earned money, the billionaire warned that judging achievement by what people show off online is fundamentally misguided.

To illustrate his point, Masiyiwa shared experiences from his own life. He recalled visiting a billionaire family that built a global diamond business. At dinner, the host’s wife wore only a plain wedding band and no watch, while her husband rotated the same well worn jersey with a hole at the elbow and ordered the simplest meal on the menu. The couple’s wealth was evident from their investments, not their wardrobe.

In another example, Masiyiwa described travelling in South America with one of the world’s richest business leaders. Moments before a public event, the man’s assistant arrived with a fresh shirt bought at a local supermarket. For people at that level of success, luxury brands simply do not matter, Masiyiwa said.

The billionaire framed these anecdotes as a direct challenge to younger followers who equate lifestyle branding with progress. He argued that obsession with labels and attention can destroy your capacity to build businesses that last and contribute to national development.

In Zimbabwe, Mbinga culture has become synonymous with extravagant consumption and, in many cases, unexplained wealth linked to political patronage. While Masiyiwa did not name individuals, his comments landed squarely in the middle of ongoing debates about businesspeople who flaunt immense wealth through fleets of luxury vehicles, private jets and large social media giveaways.

The most prominent figure associated with this culture is Wicknell Chivayo, a controversial businessman known for his government contracts and close ties to the ruling ZANU PF (Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front) party. Investigations revealed Chivayo spent over 9.3 million US dollars on luxury cars and gifts within 12 months. His donations have included expensive vehicles for musicians, church leaders and political figures, with some gifts reportedly costing up to 180,000 US dollars each.

Chivayo himself refers to his wealth as the work of grace and calls himself a hardworking businessman. He has faced multiple controversies, including allegations of corruption related to the Gwanda Solar Project valued at approximately 173 million US dollars. Despite receiving substantial payments, the project has faced significant delays. Chivayo denies any wrongdoing and describes criticism as politically motivated.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has publicly criticized what he calls Zvigananda, referring to those who grow big tummies through questionable wealth and morals. At a National Heroes Acre burial in January, Chiwenga addressed corruption within the ruling party, saying Zimbabwe’s resources must be shared equitably rather than concentrated among flashy individuals.

Masiyiwa also took aim at older generations. Before spending heavily on themselves, he said, parents should ask whether they can fund their children’s education without help. For many families, the honest answer is no, which should signal it is too early to live like a Mbinga.

The billionaire’s remarks carry particular weight given his own success story. Forbes estimates his net worth at 2.7 billion US dollars as of January 2025. Masiyiwa fought a five year legal battle against the Zimbabwean government in the 1990s to win the right to operate Econet Wireless. The landmark Constitutional Court ruling is regarded as one of the key milestones in opening the African telecommunications sector to private capital.

Through the Higherlife Foundation, which he runs with his wife Tsitsi, Masiyiwa has provided scholarships and educational support to more than 250,000 young Africans. He served as the African Union Special Envoy on COVID 19 and sits on the boards of global organizations including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2024, Harvard University awarded him the W. E. B. Du Bois Medal for his contributions to African and African American history and culture.

Masiyiwa emigrated from Zimbabwe in 2000 and now lives in Jersey, where he runs a global portfolio spanning more than 40 countries on four continents. His recent comments suggest he remains deeply engaged with the economic and cultural challenges facing his home country, particularly the example being set for young people seeking to build legitimate businesses.

The debate over Mbinga culture reflects broader tensions in Zimbabwe about wealth creation, political patronage and the path to sustainable economic development. Masiyiwa’s intervention adds the voice of a self-made billionaire who built his fortune through decades of entrepreneurship rather than political connections or government contracts.