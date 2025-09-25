Zimbabwe Man Sentenced for Animal Abuse

A 19-year-old man from Zimunya, Zimbabwe, has been convicted of bestiality following an incident involving a domestic chicken, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ).

Carrington Mutasa appeared before the Mutare Magistrates Court on September 24, where he received an eight-month prison sentence. The magistrate suspended three months for five years, conditional on no similar offenses during that period. The remaining five months were also suspended, contingent upon Mutasa completing 175 hours of community service.

The incident occurred on September 16 at approximately 5:30 pm in Piki Village under Chief Zimunya in Mutare. Court records indicate Mutasa entered an unoccupied homestead and proceeded to the fowl run where he engaged in sexual activity with a hen.

A granddaughter of the chicken’s owner witnessed Mutasa leaving the fowl run and immediately alerted her grandmother. Upon inspection, the family discovered the hen had sustained severe injuries, described in court documents as significant trauma to the cloaca area.

Community members were called to witness the condition of the injured bird before authorities were contacted. When confronted by neighbors, Mutasa admitted to the act, prompting immediate reporting to Zimunya Police Post. He was arrested the same day.

The case proceeded rapidly through Zimbabwe’s justice system, with neighbors providing corroborating statements that supported the granddaughter’s testimony and confirmed the chicken’s injuries. The swift legal process reflected the serious nature of animal abuse charges under Zimbabwean law.

Bestiality constitutes a criminal offense in Zimbabwe, falling under legislation protecting animals from abuse and maintaining public morality standards. The suspended sentence structure allows for rehabilitation while ensuring accountability through community service requirements.

The incident has shocked the rural community in Mutare district, where livestock and poultry play essential roles in household economies and food security. Local traditional leaders have expressed concern about maintaining community standards and protecting animal welfare.

The National Prosecuting Authority emphasized its commitment to pursuing animal abuse cases regardless of their nature, noting the importance of protecting vulnerable animals from harm. The case demonstrates how rural communities work with law enforcement to address criminal behavior affecting their neighborhoods.

Community service sentencing reflects a growing trend in Zimbabwean courts toward restorative justice approaches that address criminal behavior while allowing offenders to contribute positively to society. The supervision requirements ensure ongoing monitoring of the convicted individual’s behavior.