Zimbabwe Launches Annual Mining Week to Boost Sector

Zimbabwe officially launched Zimbabwe Mining Week, a new annual international conference and exhibition designed to position the country as a competitive participant in the global critical minerals economy.

The inaugural event will take place from November 17 to 19, 2026, at Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Venue in Harare. Hosted by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and organised by VUKA Group in partnership with Nzuri Communications, the platform aims to move mining conversations beyond extraction and exports toward ecosystem led growth.

Polite Kambamura, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, said the launch represents a critical step in positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive global mining destination. By bringing together decision makers, investors and operators, the platform supports transparency, policy consistency and sustainable investment while helping translate mineral wealth into inclusive growth, job creation and long term national development, he said.

The mining sector accounts for approximately 12 percent of Zimbabwe’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 80 percent of national exports. Zimbabwe generated 5.56 billion United States dollars in total mining revenues in 2024, according to industry data, with gold production reaching a record 46.7 tonnes in 2025.

Zimbabwe Mining Week is designed to address the full mining value chain including local processing and refining, downstream industrialisation, rising energy demand, infrastructure enablement, environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration and long term economic resilience.

Tichaona Mawoni, Chief Executive Officer of Nzuri Communications and Founding Partner of Zimbabwe Mining Week, said the launch represents a strategic move to place Zimbabwe at the centre of the global critical minerals dialogue. Zimbabwe is moving beyond the outdated narrative of simply extracting resources, with focus shifting toward building a robust mining ecosystem that prioritises domestic processing, industrialisation and value addition, he said.

The country is rich in mineral resources including gold, platinum group metals (PGMs), lithium, chrome, nickel, coal and other industrial minerals. Zimbabwe boasts the second largest platinum deposit and high grade chromium ores in the world, with approximately 2.8 billion tons of PGMs and 10 billion tons of chromium ore.

Zimbabwe holds the largest reserves of lithium in Africa and ranks fifth globally. The country has attracted significant investment in lithium projects, positioning itself as a potential key player in the global lithium ion battery supply chain. Chinese mining companies including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine Resource Group, Chengxin Lithium Group, Yahua Group and Canmax Technologies have invested in Zimbabwean lithium operations.

David Ashdown, Chief Executive Officer of VUKA Group, said Zimbabwe’s exceptional mining potential alongside opportunities across other strategic industry verticals can ignite sustainable economic growth. Zimbabwe Mining Week reflects the group’s ambition to connect people, information and capital in ways that drive investment, enable industrialisation and unlock long term opportunities, he stated.

The event will bring together government officials, mining companies, investors, financiers and solution providers to explore ways to unlock the nation’s mineral wealth through processing, industrialisation, energy integration and sustainable value added development.

Zimbabwe Mining Week will deliver access to policymakers, project developers, investors and international partners, providing a platform where policy meets capital, processing meets power, and mineral wealth is translated into sustainable economic value.

The platform stands alongside sister summits organised by VUKA Group in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nigeria. The conferences form part of a continental strategy to promote mining sector transparency, investment and industrialisation across Africa.

Against a backdrop of policy reform, global re engagement and accelerating demand for battery and critical minerals, Zimbabwe is entering a decisive phase in aligning its mineral endowment with national development outcomes.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded Zimbabwe’s economic outlook in November 2025, citing stronger than expected recovery led by agriculture and mining sector growth. The IMF anticipates a resilient economic trajectory for Zimbabwe in 2025 and 2026, supported by easing inflation and a stable foreign exchange rate.

Zimbabwe’s mineral resources are estimated to be worth tens of billions of United States dollars, attracting investors seeking opportunities in the green energy transition. The government has implemented policy reforms including increased foreign exchange retention to 75 percent for mining companies and proposed amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act to make the sector more investor friendly.

The Ministry of Finance is working with the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Pensions Regulatory Authority, Bank of Ghana and other agencies to support mining sector development through coordinated regulatory frameworks.

The launch comes as global demand for critical minerals intensifies driven by electric vehicle production, renewable energy infrastructure and battery storage systems. Zimbabwe aims to leverage its strategic mineral deposits to participate more actively in global supply chains beyond raw material exports.

Companies are required to export all minerals through the state owned Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), except gold which must be sold to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) subsidiary Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR).

Zimbabwe Mining Week forms part of broader efforts to develop mineral processing and value addition projects in lithium, coal and iron industries. The country is targeting increased mining output across all commercially viable minerals supported by adequate mining equipment provision.

The conference will examine constraints and opportunities in the mining ecosystem including refining, energy infrastructure, ESG compliance and long term economic growth strategies aligned with sustainable development goals.