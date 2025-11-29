Zimbabwe Implements New Gold Royalty Structure Targeting High Prices

Zimbabwe has introduced a tiered gold royalty system that will charge producers 10 percent when bullion prices exceed 2,501 dollars per ounce, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced during the 2026 national budget presentation on Thursday.

The new structure takes effect on 1 January 2026 and forms part of broader revenue measures aimed at boosting state income while supporting domestic industry. The policy marks a significant departure from Zimbabwe’s previous flat rate royalty system, establishing three distinct pricing brackets that automatically adjust government revenue collection based on international gold valuations.

Under the new framework, gold producers will pay 3 percent royalties on prices up to 1,200 dollars per ounce, 5 percent between 1,201 and 2,500 dollars per ounce, and 10 percent above 2,501 dollars per ounce. Current market conditions place Zimbabwe’s gold producers immediately within the highest royalty bracket.

Gold traded at approximately 4,216 dollars per ounce on Thursday, well above the 2,501 dollar threshold that triggers the maximum royalty rate. Although bullion has declined 5 percent since reaching a record high of 4,381.21 dollars on 20 October 2025, prices have broadly remained above 4,000 dollars per ounce throughout recent weeks.

“In order to ensure the mining sector contributes a fair share of revenue to the Fiscus during periods of commodity price boom, as well as eliminate arbitrage between categories of miners, I propose to harmonise and review the royalty structure for all gold producers,” Ncube stated in his budget speech at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden.

The minister presented a 290 billion Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) national budget, equivalent to 9.5 billion dollars, with the theme “Enhancing Drivers of Economic Growth and Transformation Towards Vision 2030.” The budget represents Zimbabwe’s first annual fiscal plan to implement the National Development Strategy 2, focusing on revenue generation and economic growth.

Zimbabwe depends heavily on gold and tobacco exports for foreign exchange earnings, making the mining sector critical to the country’s economic stability. The southern African nation produced approximately 35 tonnes of gold in 2022, representing its highest output in recent years, though production has fluctuated based on operational challenges and investment levels.

The country’s largest gold producers include Kuvimba Mining House, Padenga Holdings, Caledonia Mining Corporation and Rio Zim. These operations face immediate cost pressures under the new royalty structure, particularly given current gold prices exceeding 4,000 dollars per ounce.

Kuvimba Mining House, owned by the Mutapa Investment Fund, operates flagship mines including Freda Rebecca and Shamva Gold Mines, which produced a combined 1,316 kilograms during the first five months of the financial year 2025. Caledonia Mining Corporation operates the Blanket Mine, projecting output between 2,301 and 2,425 kilograms for the year.

The harmonisation objective underlying the policy aims to eliminate disparities between different categories of miners. Previously, small scale operations often operated under different fiscal arrangements, creating arbitrage opportunities that the government seeks to close through the standardised approach.

Zimbabwe’s progressive royalty model aligns with international trends toward more sophisticated mining taxation frameworks. Mali and Burkina Faso have implemented similar price responsive systems in recent years, moving away from fixed rate structures toward sliding scales that capture increased value during commodity booms.

In Mali, the fixed 3 percent rate in place since 1991 was replaced in 2024 by a progressive scale that sets a 6 percent rate for prices between 1,600 and 2,000 dollars per ounce, then 7 percent up to 2,500 dollars. In Burkina Faso, royalties were previously capped at 7 percent for any price above 2,000 dollars until a decree adopted in April 2025 raised this threshold.

Gold has gained 57 percent during 2025 according to market data, compared with 30 percent growth in 2024. Although prices have experienced slight pullbacks in recent weeks, analysts expect the upward trend to continue into 2026. United States bank Morgan Stanley has raised its forecast to 4,400 dollars per ounce, up from 3,313 dollars previously.

The favourable pricing environment benefits African producers, though Zimbabwe’s fiscal adjustment still requires parliamentary approval before implementation. The budget must undergo review by lawmakers before the new royalty structure takes legal effect.

Industry observers note that the timing of the policy change during elevated gold prices provides some cushioning effect, as operators benefit from enhanced revenues even while facing higher government take. However, the 10 percent royalty rate represents a substantial increase that will compress profit margins across the sector.

High grade, low cost operations may absorb the royalty burden more effectively than marginal deposits operating with thinner profit margins. The policy’s immediate implementation creates significant cost implications for producers, with varying impacts based on individual mine characteristics and operational efficiencies.

Beyond the sliding rates, Zimbabwe has also moved to liberalise gold trading, allowing individuals and authorised dealers to possess, sell, pledge or trade certified gold bars under regulated conditions. This step is intended to open gold investment to the public and improve traceability within the domestic market.

The budget forecasts revenues of 288 billion ZWG against expenditures of 290 billion ZWG, leaving a narrow 3.2 billion ZWG deficit equivalent to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Ncube said the tight fiscal stance was designed to sustain macroeconomic stability as the country enters the National Development Strategy 2 period.

Consumers will face immediate pressure from a 0.5 percentage point increase in Value Added Tax (VAT), which rises to 15.5 percent from 1 January 2026. To offset this, the government is reducing the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax from 2 percent to 1.5 percent on ZWG transactions, part of efforts to encourage usage of the local currency.

The minister projected 5 percent growth in 2026, following an estimated 6.6 percent expansion in 2025, driven by agricultural recovery, stable inflation expectations and steady mineral prices. Annual ZWG inflation stood at 32.7 percent in October 2025, though Ncube said the government expects single digit inflation next year.

Zimbabwe is seeking ways to boost revenue as it forecasts expenditure to increase to 290.9 billion ZWG in 2026 from 219 billion ZWG in 2025, part of efforts to create jobs and grow the economy. The country remains heavily supported by its expatriate population through remittance inflows.