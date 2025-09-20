Zie drops music video for ‘Feeling’ featuring Chimini Yoka

Zie and Chimini Yoka lock it down in crisp visuals for ‘Feeling,’ channeling a gangsta-detective dynamic that fuses romance and suspense with cinematic flair. Listen here: https://lynkify.in/album/kwesi/ZxLlTHdR

More than a year after it first lit up the airwaves, ‘Feeling’ returns to the spotlight with a gripping visual that seals the deal. CMDELUX takes the director’s seat, delivering bold, stylish storytelling that injects fresh energy into one of Zie’s standout tracks from his “Kwesi” EP.

The video opens with a strong dose of foreshadowing: Chimini Yoka, a detective, is romantically involved with Zie, an unsuspecting criminal. Neither knows the truth. This simmering tension unfolds across a series of muted shots, slowly building suspense that lingers long after the camera stops rolling.

With three new singles already under his belt this year, the visuals for ‘Feeling’ prove Zie’s 2025 is far from over. It’s a quick reminder of how his art is evolving, offering a cinematic experience that blurs the lines between love and crime, enhanced by CMDELUX’s unique touch.