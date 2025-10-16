ZeXzy Releases Ambitious Debut Album, ‘Every Sound’

Nigerian-born, U.S.-based artist ZeXzy today releases his highly anticipated debut full-length studio album, Every Sound. The ambitious 28-track project, released via Maple Grove Entertainment, is a boundary-defying exploration of musical styles—from Afrobeats and Latin to jazz, soft rock, classical, hip-hop, and Caribbean rhythms.

About the Album

Every Sound is more than a collection of songs: it’s a concept album and a deeply personal journey. ZeXzy describes it as an expression of creative freedom—“Every Sound is my journey, my truth, and my tribute to the power of sound.”

The album is structured to take listeners on a voyage through moods and influences, with tracks like “Auria” (Latin-infused sensuality), “Oh Afrika” (percussion-driven homage to heritage), and “Tranquility” (a nod to classical textures) anchoring its diverse sonic palette.

ZeXzy’s creative vision emphasizes that music should have no walls or borders. Every Sound introduces collaborations that add global texture, including South African vocalist Natasha Gartner and Italian-Canadian rapper Versvs.

Lead Singles & Highlights

“Higher” leads the promotional campaign with high energy production and dynamic drive, setting the tone for the album’s momentum.

ZeXzy (Uwaifo Williams Aituae) is a Nigerian-born singer and songwriter known for blending Afrobeats, pop, R&B, and rap into a sound that’s both unpredictable and deeply emotional. Born in Benin City and now based in Lagos, he overcame the loss of his voice at 15 and now uses music to tell stories of resilience, purpose, and transformation.

His 2021 EP Na Who introduced his soulful style with standout tracks like Troway and My Mind, which has gained over a million views on YouTube. He followed up with fan favourites like Obsession and Amapiano featuring Sofiya Nzau – a chart topping hit with over 18 million YouTube views and currently charting at #2 on the African YouTube charts.

ZeXzy’s collaboration with Versvs on Live was a major turning point. Written in a moment of personal crisis, the song became an anthem for mental health awareness and self-worth, earning critical praise for its message and visual storytelling. In 2024, he added another major name to his roster of collaborators with Quavo’s Anthem featuring Quavo, showcasing a bold new sound and global ambition.

Drawing influence from icons like Michael Jackson, 2Pac, Bryan Adams, and Tuface Idibia – ZeXzy continues to push musical boundaries while staying true to his purpose.

With a new album Every Sound on the horizon, he’s set to take his vision to new heights as the most eclectic album in the world featuring many different genres in one package