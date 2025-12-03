Zenith Bank Plants Trees for Cedi Anniversary Celebration

Zenith Bank Ghana has joined the Bank of Ghana’s Cedi@60 tree planting initiative, marking six decades of the national currency with environmental action. The exercise brought together financial institutions nationwide to commemorate the Ghana Cedi’s economic significance through sustainability efforts.

Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zenith Bank Ghana, planted the first tree at the bank’s Head Office before planting another at the Labone Branch. The institution extended its commitment by planting 58 additional trees at Christian Methodist School in Kasoa, demonstrating its dedication to environmental stewardship and community involvement.

The participation aligns with Zenith Bank’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, which emphasizes responsible banking practices and sustainable development. Bank leadership views environmental care as inseparable from economic stability, positioning such initiatives as core corporate responsibility.

Onwuzurigbo characterized the tree planting as more than symbolic greenery. “Each tree planted represents a pledge to protect the environment while supporting the resilience of the Cedi and fostering national prosperity,” he explained during the ceremony.

The MD/CEO stressed that sustainable economic growth requires environmental responsibility. He noted that as Ghana celebrates 60 years of its currency, the strength of the Cedi and the broader economy depends directly on environmental resilience. Zenith Bank Ghana views its contribution as building both a greener nation and supporting long term currency stability.

The Cedi@60 celebration serves as a call to action for stakeholders to protect Ghana’s economic future. For Zenith Bank, the initiative symbolizes dedication to strengthening the national currency through environmental investment. The bank’s perspective holds that stable currencies thrive in stable environments, making green projects foundational to lasting economic growth.

Zenith Bank Ghana has consistently integrated sustainability across its operations. From energy efficient practices at all locations to supporting nationwide green projects, the institution positions itself as a leader in Ghana’s transition toward a more sustainable economy.

The tree planting exercise represents a convergence of economic commemoration and environmental commitment, with financial institutions recognizing that protecting Ghana’s natural resources strengthens the foundation supporting the Cedi’s six decade legacy.