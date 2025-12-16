ZEN Wins Best Mining Supplier at 11th GMIA Awards

ZEN Petroleum’s emergence as the Best Performer in Mine Supplies and Support Services at the 11th Ghana Mining Industry Awards, held on 5 December 2025 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, has once again highlighted the company’s strong position within Ghana’s mining supply chain and its expanding presence in the broader petroleum retail market.

The award, presented by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, recognises companies that demonstrate exceptional reliability, safety performance, and operational discipline in servicing large-scale mining operations. For ZEN, this latest recognition adds to a long record of sector leadership: the company has now secured five (5) wins and three (3) first runner-up positions since the category was introduced 11 years ago, making it one of the most consistently recognised suppliers in Ghana’s mining industry.

Within the mining sector, ZEN has built a reputation for delivering high-quality fuel and lubricants reliably to remote and demanding sites. Its integrated supply chain – spanning procurement, storage, transport, and on-site support – has been central to its performance. The company also operates a transport arm run entirely by women drivers, a distinctive model that has drawn attention for both its safety outcomes and its contribution to gender inclusion.

Speaking after the ceremony, Managing Director William Tewiah said the recognition affirms the company’s long-term approach to disciplined operations.

“This award is a reflection of the dedication and discipline our teams apply every single day. Supplying the mines requires precision and consistency, and we have built systems that allow us to meet that responsibility without compromise. It is encouraging to see that effort acknowledged by the industry,” he said.

Safety remains one of ZEN’s defining attributes. The company has achieved more than seven million accident-free hours in its mining operations and earlier this year received the Corporate Excellence Award at the inaugural National Safety Awards organised by the Ghana National Fire Service in collaboration with TD-TIMAWT.

While ZEN’s mining achievements continue to attract sector recognition, the company is also expanding within Ghana’s retail fuel market. It currently operates 63 retail stations, a number expected to grow to 80 by the end of 2026. The company applies the same operational discipline used in mining to its consumer-facing network, focusing on fuel quality, accurate quantity, and fair, transparent pricing.

Commercial Manager Mercy Belbah Smith said the company’s retail strategy is a natural extension of the standards developed in its mining operations.

“What we have built in the mines – strong systems, safety leadership, and reliable supply –is exactly what we are bringing to our retail customers. Consumers deserve the same level of assurance, and our expansion reflects that commitment,” she noted.

ZEN’s latest award therefore underscores two parallel developments: its sustained leadership in a technically demanding industrial sector and its rising influence in Ghana’s nationwide fuel retail market. As the mining industry continues to expand and retail competition intensifies, ZEN appears well-positioned to shape both arenas with a model rooted in reliability, safety, and disciplined growth.

About ZEN Petroleum

Founded in 2010, ZEN Petroleum Limited is the flagship company of the ZEN Group – an integrated, wholly Ghanaian-owned enterprise and a leader in the country’s downstream oil and gas sector. ZEN is the fuel and lubricant supplier of choice to Ghana’s mining sector and operates a growing retail network of 63 stations nationwide. Through its subsidiaries – including Astra Oil Services (BDC), ZEN Terminals (33,000MT depot), ZEN Transport, and Ladybird Logistics – the ZEN Group offers end-to-end fuel importation, distribution, logistics, and bunkering services.