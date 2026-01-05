ZEN Petroleum Ltd Appoints Frank Adu as Board Chair

ZEN Petroleum Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr. Frank Adu as Board Chair, effective 1 January 2026.

Mr. Adu brings to the ZEN Petroleum Board decades of distinguished executive and board- level leadership experience, particularly within the financial services sector, where he is widely respected for his strategic insight, disciplined governance approach, and people- centred leadership style.

He served as Managing Director of CAL Bank PLC for 20 years, leading the bank through significant transformation, sustained growth, and institutional resilience.

He currently serves as Chairman of the National Investment Bank and has held leadership and board roles across several corporate and not-for-profit organisations, including Legacy Bonds Limited, Quality Insurance Company Limited, University of Ghana Enterprises Limited, the FOCOS Foundation, and the Ghana Stock Exchange, contributing deep expertise in corporate governance, strategy, risk management, and leadership development.

Mr. Adu is also actively engaged in education and civic initiatives. He is Chairman and Co- Founder of The Roman Ridge School and was recently appointed the first Chancellor of the African University of Communications and Business.

His community and sporting leadership includes serving as President of the Achimota Golf Club and former Captain and President of the Accra Polo Club.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Geography, an MBA in Finance, and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Ghana in 2013. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and an alumnus of the Oxford Strategic Leadership Programme, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

Mr. Adu succeeds Mr. Tutu Agyare, who concludes his tenure after nine (9) years of

distinguished service as Board Chairman. Under Mr. Agyare’s leadership, ZEN Petroleum recorded significant growth, strengthened its governance framework, and deepened its commitment to safety, people development, and community impact. The Board and Management express their profound appreciation for his steady leadership and invaluable contribution to the company’s journey.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. William Tewiah, Managing Director of ZEN Petroleum, said:

“Frank’s extensive experience, proven leadership, and governance expertise align strongly with ZEN Petroleum’s values and long-term vision. His appointment ensures continuity while positioning the company for its next phase of growth.”

As Board Chairman, Mr. Adu will work closely with the Board and Management to advance ZEN Petroleum’s strategic objectives, reinforce robust governance practices, and support the company’s focus on operational excellence, safety leadership, and sustainable value creation across its retail, mining, and fuel-infrastructure businesses.

About ZEN Petroleum Ltd.

ZEN Petroleum Ltd. is a leading indigenous Oil Marketing Company in Ghana, supplying high-quality fuels and lubricants to the mining, retail, transport, and bunkering sectors nationwide.

ZEN is consistently positioned among the top Oil Marketing Company’s and is

currently ranked as the fourth largest by sales volume, reflecting its strong growth and market presence.

The company operates a growing retail network of 60+ filling stations across Ghana and maintains a strong footprint in large-scale mining supply and fuel-storage infrastructure development.