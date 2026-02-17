Zelenskyy Rejects Land for Peace, Urges Pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected territorial concessions as a path to peace and demanded stronger international pressure on Moscow ahead of critical negotiations scheduled for Geneva.

Peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States (US) are set to begin on Tuesday in Geneva, with territorial control emerging as the primary sticking point in negotiations. The Kremlin has signalled it will demand Ukraine relinquish remaining territory in Donbas, an industrial region largely occupied by Russian forces since February 2022.

Zelenskyy warned on Monday that surrendering land would enable Russian President Vladimir Putin to rebuild military capacity, even as Russian forces sustain heavy monthly casualties. According to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) estimates released this month, Russian forces suffered 35,000 deaths in December and 30,000 in January.

Speaking ahead of the Geneva talks, Zelenskyy stated that rewarding aggression constitutes a fundamental strategic error. He cited Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, occupation of parts of Georgia and Chechnya as examples where territorial concessions failed to deter further expansion.

The Ukrainian president said previous leaders and countries made mistakes by allowing Russia to seize territory without consequence. He expressed determination not to repeat those errors, adding that appeasement has historically proven ineffective in curtailing Russian military ambitions.

Zelenskyy called for stricter sanctions on Russia and expulsion of Russian nationals from Western countries. He also urged increased military aid and security guarantees for Ukraine as prerequisites for any lasting peace agreement.

The Geneva meetings represent the third round of US-brokered negotiations between the warring parties this year, following two sessions in Abu Dhabi that yielded no breakthrough. Ukraine’s delegation is led by National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Presidential Chief of Staff Kyrylo Budanov.

Russia replaced its delegation head for the Geneva talks, appointing presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky instead of military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov who led previous rounds. Zelenskyy characterised the change as potentially aimed at delaying substantive decisions.

US President Donald Trump has given both sides a June deadline to reach agreement and maintains both parties are eager to finalise terms. However, European allies including France and Germany have pressed for stronger security guarantees for Ukraine before any ceasefire.

The talks occur as fierce fighting continues along the approximately 1,250-kilometre front line. Russia has intensified bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian areas, leaving millions without electricity and heating amid February winter conditions.

Ukraine has questioned whether Moscow genuinely seeks peace, noting Russia continues daily aerial attacks despite ongoing negotiations. Kyiv insists any agreement must include clear security guarantees preventing future Russian aggression.