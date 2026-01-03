Zelenskyy Appoints Intelligence Chief Budanov as Presidential Office Head

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov as head of the presidential office on January 2, marking a significant shift toward prioritizing security expertise at the heart of government decision making. The 39 year old military intelligence chief replaces Andriy Yermak, who resigned in November 2025 amid a sweeping corruption investigation.

The appointment places a decorated war veteran in a position traditionally held by civilian political figures focused primarily on domestic affairs. Budanov has led the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense since August 2020, overseeing numerous covert operations against Russian forces throughout the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy announced the decision on social media, stating Ukraine requires greater focus on security issues, defense force development, and diplomatic negotiations. The president emphasized that Budanov possesses specialized experience in these areas and sufficient strength to deliver results during this critical stage of the conflict.

Budanov accepted the appointment, describing it as both an honor and a profound commitment. He pledged to focus on Ukraine’s strategic security interests while continuing efforts to strike enemy forces, defend the nation, and work toward achieving just peace terms.

The move comes as Kyiv faces intense pressure from Western partners, particularly the United States, to engage in peace negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy announced Wednesday that a US brokered peace deal was approximately 90 percent ready, though significant disagreements over territorial concessions and security guarantees remain unresolved.

Budanov replaces Andriy Yermak, a longtime Zelenskyy confidant who resigned on November 28, 2025, hours after Ukraine’s National Anti Corruption Bureau (NABU) searched his residence. The raid occurred as part of an investigation into an alleged 100 million dollar kickback scheme involving the state energy company Energoatom. While Yermak was not formally charged, investigators examined his potential connections to the scandal that implicated several senior officials.

Yermak, 54, served as one of Ukraine’s most powerful figures behind Zelenskyy, functioning as chief negotiator in peace discussions and wielding substantial influence over government appointments. Critics accused him of centralizing power, gatekeeping access to the president, and sidelining dissenting voices. His departure created uncertainty just as Ukraine entered crucial diplomatic talks with American and Russian representatives.

Zelenskyy also announced plans to appoint Oleh Ivashchenko, currently head of foreign intelligence, as the new military intelligence chief. Additional leadership changes are expected within the border service as part of a broader reorganization of Ukraine’s security apparatus.

Budanov began his military career in the special forces of HUR after graduating from the Odesa Institute of the Ground Forces in 2007. He participated extensively in combat operations in eastern Ukraine following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, sustaining wounds on multiple occasions. His unit conducted several classified special operations behind enemy lines, including a 2016 amphibious raid on Russian occupied Crimea.

According to reports, Budanov received training from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as part of an elite Ukrainian intelligence unit. He has coordinated prisoner exchange negotiations with Moscow and overseen operations that Ukrainian officials credit with disrupting Russian military capabilities.

The intelligence chief survived numerous assassination attempts during his tenure. In 2019, his vehicle was destroyed by a mine planted by a Russian operative. In November 2023, his wife Marianna Budanova was poisoned with heavy metals, likely through contaminated food, while several agency employees experienced mild poisoning symptoms.

Budanov gained recognition for accurately predicting Russia’s full scale invasion in February 2022. He maintains a reserved public style, making cryptic statements about suspected Ukrainian operations inside Russian territory. In a 2023 interview, he described his media appearances as part of Ukraine’s information battle against Moscow.

President Zelenskyy awarded Budanov the title of Hero of Ukraine in February 2024 in recognition of his service. Public opinion polls consistently show Budanov commands higher favorability ratings among Ukrainians than many political figures, making him one of the country’s most trusted military leaders.

The appointment reflects Zelenskyy’s strategy to restore public confidence and strengthen state institutions while confronting mounting battlefield pressure from advancing Russian forces. Ukrainian officials indicated the reorganization aims to streamline security coordination and enhance diplomatic effectiveness as negotiations progress.

Budanov will need to construct his own administrative structure within the presidential office, replacing the highly centralized system Yermak developed over more than five years. Analysts suggest his military background may produce a different leadership style less focused on political maneuvering and more oriented toward operational objectives.

The reshuffle occurs at a precarious moment for Ukraine, with Russian troops pressing forward on multiple fronts and Western allies urging Kyiv to consider compromise solutions. Budanov’s military credibility and operational experience will be tested as Ukraine navigates simultaneous military and diplomatic challenges in the coming months.