Zayn Malik Updates Company Filing Status Amid Reunion Speculation

Zayn Malik has updated his status with One Direction’s business entity, sparking widespread speculation about a potential reunion a decade after leaving the world famous boy band. The 32 year old singer made changes to his filing with PPM Music Limited (PPM) on November 3, according to documents registered with Companies House, the United Kingdom’s official registrar of companies.

However, contrary to widespread reports circulating on social media, Malik has not been reinstated as an active director of the company. Companies House records confirm that all One Direction members, including Malik, remain listed as resigned directors. The November update instead reflects a change to Malik’s details as a person with significant control, specifically updating his country of residence to the United States.

The filing update comes at a poignant time for the band members, who have reportedly grown closer following the death of their former bandmate Liam Payne in October 2024. Payne, who had long advocated for a One Direction reunion, tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His passing prompted the surviving members to issue their first joint statement in years, expressing devastation at the loss of their friend.

PPM Music Limited was established when the group formed on The X Factor in 2010. The company name references Princess Park Manor, the private gated complex in London where band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Malik, and Payne lived during their early rise to fame. The group went on to achieve extraordinary commercial success, selling more than 70 million records worldwide and collecting nearly 200 major awards before Malik’s departure in March 2015.

Malik originally resigned from PPM Music Limited in June 2016, roughly one year after leaving the band to pursue a solo career. The other band members were terminated as directors in December 2022, though all members retained status as persons with significant control of the company. Currently, only Engel Lawrence and Alan McEvoy, who previously managed One Direction’s finances, are listed as active directors.

The timing of Malik’s filing update has intensified reunion speculation, particularly given recent developments between the former bandmates. Multiple sources have reported that Malik and Tomlinson are collaborating on a Netflix travel documentary series that will chronicle their journey across the United States. When questioned about the project, Tomlinson remained cryptic but confirmed it has been enjoyable, telling reporters they would have to make do with breadcrumbs of information for now.

Malik has resided in the United States full time since 2018 and is preparing for his debut Las Vegas residency beginning in January 2026. The seven show engagement marks a significant return to live performance for the artist, whose solo career has included the hit single Pillowtalk. Meanwhile, Tomlinson frequently spends time in America with his nine year old son Freddie, whom he shares with stylist Briana Jungwirth.

Representatives for Malik and the other One Direction members have not issued official statements regarding the filing update or addressed reunion speculation. One Direction has been on indefinite hiatus since January 2016, though all members have maintained successful solo careers in the years since.