Zanzibar Police Rule Influencer Ashlee Jenae’s Death Suicide

Zanzibar police have ruled that American influencer Ashlee Jenae died by suicide, closing their investigation this week into her April death at a Tanzanian resort despite her family’s doubts.

The Zanzibar Police Force announced the finding on Wednesday, concluding a probe into the death of the 31 year old content creator, whose legal name was Ashly Robinson. She was pronounced dead on April 9 while staying at a luxury resort with her fiancé, crypto fund founder Joe McCann.

Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations Zuberi Chembera told reporters in Zanzibar that investigators reviewed witness statements and messages from devices belonging to Robinson and her fiancé. He said those records pointed to significant mental distress in the period before her death, and that no one had been implicated.

Robinson, a New Jersey native who built an Instagram following of more than 88,000 people, had announced her engagement days earlier during a safari. Hotel staff moved the couple into separate villas on April 8 after an argument, according to police accounts cited by local outlet The Citizen.

Authorities had questioned McCann earlier and temporarily withheld his travel documents, though they treated him as a witness rather than a suspect and accused him of no wrongdoing. He has publicly mourned Robinson and said he cooperated fully with the inquiry.

Her family has openly disputed the conclusion, describing the death as suspicious and questioning the timeline. In a statement shared after her death, relatives said the suddenness and unanswered questions had deepened their grief. “Nothing about this loss feels real,” they wrote.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said the case is now closed.