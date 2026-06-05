Zannah Backs Tinubu, Hamzat For 2027 Polls

Hansatu Zannah has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that produced President Bola Tinubu and Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as its candidates for 2027.

Tinubu won the APC presidential primary on 23 May 2026, polling about 11 million votes against his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo. Two days earlier, Hamzat secured the Lagos governorship primary with 657,917 votes, after rival aspirants stepped aside, several of them following Tinubu’s endorsement.

Zannah, identified as a member of the African Union Agenda 2063 governing council and widow of former Borno State Deputy Governor Zannah Umar Mustapha, described the outcomes as a reflection of the APC’s commitment to continuity and proven governance. She characterised the primaries as a display of internal democracy and a vote of confidence in Tinubu’s reform agenda.

She framed the development in democratic terms. “The beauty of democracy lies in its ability to give every citizen a voice,” she said, urging leaders to serve selflessly and citizens to stay engaged and accountable.

Congratulating Hamzat, Zannah cited his doctorate from Cranfield University and a public service record running from commissioner roles to what she called his standing as the first Lagos deputy governor to serve two full terms. She said his nomination represented a triumph of competence.

Zannah urged Nigerians to rally behind Tinubu in pursuit of peace and national development, and called on opposition parties to focus on issues and contribute constructively. The 2027 contest is shaping up as competitive, with the African Democratic Congress among the parties fielding presidential challengers.

She also praised APC members for conducting the primaries peacefully and appealed to political leaders to place national interest above partisan considerations.