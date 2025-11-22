Zambian Widow Tells Court She Kept Husband’s Body Awaiting Resurrection

It was a revelation that froze the courtroom, a 52-year-old woman calmly told the Lusaka High Court that she kept her husband’s decomposing body on their matrimonial bed for more than a year because she believed God would resurrect him and insisted she never smelled a thing.

Before Justice Ann Malata- Ononuju in , Sylvia Mutaba maintained throughout her defence that she did not cause the death of her husband, George Kalaba, 54, and said she only kept silent because she believed divine instructions required her to continue praying for him until he “woke up”.

Mutaba, of Luangwa- Garden township in Zambia’s capital city Lusaka , is charged with manslaughter after police on January 14 ,2025 discovered Kalaba’s skeletal remains in a locked bedroom, one year and two months after his death.

Mutaba told the court she had been married to Kalaba for 30 years, describing him as a loving husband. “I loved him deeply and never imagined he would die suddenly,” she said, adding that his illness beginning in June 2023 caught her by surprise.

Kalaba had started suffering headaches and chest pains, but despite worsening weakness by October, Mutaba did not take him to the hospital located within walking distance ,relying instead on prayer. She told Court that her husband also did refuse to be taken to the hospital.

She said she and her four children continued sleeping in the living room while praying daily for Kalaba’s resurrection. She also said she could not alert his in-laws because they had long shown “no concern” for him.

“From the time I married GK, his family never loved me or my children,” she told the court.

Police were only alerted when a family friend, Mutale, reported Kalaba’s prolonged absence.

When officers arrived, Mutaba admitted she initially lied that her husband had “gone to town” and tried to block detectives from entering the bedroom. She ultimately conceded that no one had prevented her from seeking medical care for her husband.

State evidence painted a more complex picture. Prosecutors told the court that during the period Kalaba’s body was decomposing, Mutaba even held a birthday party, attended by her daughters and a close friend, in the same house.

In addition, a witness one of Kalaba’s friends, testified that the late husband had been constantly consuming beer before his health deteriorated, potentially contributing to his sudden death.

The State will file final submissions on December 8, 2025, while the defence will respond by December 23, 2025.

Judgment has been set for February 16, 2026.