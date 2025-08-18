Zambian Bishop Urges Pan-African Renewal Through Youth and Education

Reverend Trevor Mwamba, Anglican Bishop and president of Zambia’s liberation party UNIP, has challenged Africa to reinvent Pan-Africanism for a skeptical young generation.

Speaking on Ghana’s Asaase Breakfast Show, Mwamba warned that traditional politics feels “corrupt and irrelevant” to Gen Z, demanding radical inclusion and education to reignite continental unity.

“One word: education,” he declared. “Schools must teach Pan-African history as core curriculum. Without roots, our youth are like trees in a storm.” Drawing parallels to independence-era leaders, he noted Kwame Nkrumah and Kenneth Kaunda championed cross-border solidarity in their 30s and 40s—today’s equivalent of Gen Z. “Kaunda became president at 40. Where is that trust in youth now?”

Mwamba acknowledged generational tensions, with Africa’s population set to double by 2050. “Young people crave instant change, but lasting transformation requires patience and discipline,” he cautioned. He called for liberation parties like Ghana’s CPP and Zambia’s UNIP to urgently reinvent themselves: “Bring youth into real leadership—not as slogans but as decision-makers.”

The bishop condemned violent suppression of youth protests, citing recent clashes in Kenya: “Leaders are servants, not masters.” His vision includes dismantling colonial borders: “Scrap visas! Let Ghanaians work in Zambia, Zambians in Botswana. Only political will blocks us.”

Closing with a blessing for Africa’s “peace, prosperity, and unity,” Mwamba framed Pan-Africanism not as nostalgia but as a survival strategy. Yet hurdles remain: Can aging institutions truly share power? Will leaders invest in education over empty symbolism?

His challenge resonates in Accra and Lusaka alike: “If youth don’t own Africa’s future, who will?”