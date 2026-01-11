Zambian Bishop Takes Wife to Court Over Alleged Assault

A bishop from a church in Lusaka’s John Laing area has filed criminal charges against his wife, alleging she stabbed him with a knife and assaulted him during a domestic dispute in November 2025.

Bishop Maxwell Mwanza, 39, claimed that his wife, Cynthia Bwalya, 32, attacked him on November 17 after a disagreement over a late-night phone conversation. Bwalya appeared before Lusaka magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to unlawful wounding charges.

According to the police complaint filed by Mwanza, the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. when his wife allegedly began speaking on the phone with a man while they were in bed together. The bishop stated he heard her arranging for the man to escort her to Nalusanga, where she planned to acquire cattle.

Mwanza told investigators that he grabbed the phone from his wife and questioned why she was speaking with another man in his presence and inside their home. Bwalya allegedly responded by calling her husband foolish and saying she would show him.

The bishop’s account claims his wife picked up a broomstick and attempted to strike him, but he blocked the blow. Bwalya then allegedly retrieved the bedroom keys, unlocked the door, and returned with a knife before locking them both inside.

According to the complaint, Bwalya stabbed Mwanza in the hands and head. When he attempted to escape, she allegedly struck him in the back and grabbed his genitals. Mwanza managed to retrieve the keys after they fell from her hands, escaped the bedroom, and locked his wife inside before reporting the incident to authorities.

The matter has been adjourned until January 22, 2026, when the case will resume at the Lusaka Magistrates Court. Bwalya appeared calm during her court appearance on Thursday.

The case represents the latest in a series of gender-based violence incidents reported in Zambia’s capital. Approximately two weeks before this hearing, a Lusaka woman received a six-month jail sentence for pouring hot water on her husband following an argument.

Gender-based violence remains a significant concern in Zambia, affecting both women and men, though women comprise the majority of victims. Domestic violence cases involving physical assault, emotional abuse, and other forms of harm continue to appear regularly in Zambian courts.

The legal process will now determine whether prosecutors can prove the assault allegations beyond reasonable doubt. If convicted of unlawful wounding, Bwalya could face penalties including imprisonment under Zambian criminal law.

Both parties are expected to present evidence and testimony when proceedings resume later this month. The court will evaluate witness statements, medical evidence if available, and any other relevant materials before reaching a verdict.